Protests in Pakistan over minister’s Rs 10 crore Mercedes-Benz car

A luxurious Mercedes-Benz S500 4MATIC saloon has landed Pakistani government in trouble amid spiralling inflation. As per a report by Pakistan news website Dawn, the government of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is facing heavy criticism from civil society groups and activists for buying the new luxurious car worth over Rs 100 million for leader Barrister Sultan Mahmood. The move comes as the Pakistani government is under fire over cuts in PoK development budget.

As per a notification issued by services and general administration department (S&GAD), PoK government had approved provision of an additional grant of Rs102.52 million in FY 2021-22 […] and its advance withdrawal for purchase, including payment of local taxes and transportation charges, of a Mercedes Benz S500 4MATIC Sedan Long (RHD) car for the president.

After the notification went viral on social media, it triggered a slew of angry comments from people across the country. “While the president is not legally barred from buying an even expensive car, it does not behove him to do so at a time when his party is crying hoarse about the budget cuts that it says will affect its plans to deliver in productive, social and development sectors,” tweeted Naila Altaf Kayani, a known analyst.

.A Saudi Arabia-based activist Saad Maqsood, wrote, "In Pakistan they don`t have money to consume even poison, but from Islamabad to Muzaffarabad, there is no end to the luxuries of the ruling elite."

Apart from this, Pro-PTI activists called upon party chief Imran Khan to take stock of the situation.When the local media held a conversation with the spokesperson for PoK president Syed Kamal Haider regarding the issue, Haider said that the summary for the purchase of the new car was initiated by the previous government and they had not yet seen it.

In a similar move, a couple of weeks ago the PoK government had approved an additional grant of Rs 20.34 million for the purchase of four new 1800cc Toyota Corolla cars for as many former prime ministers of the territory.