Good news! LinkedIn, professional networking platform, launched in Hindi

With the launch of Hindi, LinkedIn now supports 25 languages globally.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2021, 12:02 PM IST

Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Thursday unveiled a user interface in Hindi, with the goal to support 600 million Hindi language speakers globally.

With this launch, LinkedIn aims to break down language barriers, providing greater access to professional and networking opportunities to Hindi speakers in India and around the world. With the launch of Hindi, LinkedIn now supports 25 languages globally.

"We have witnessed high engagement and member growth in the last year, and it is at this exciting inflection point that we are strengthening our vision to create economic opportunity for 'every' member of the workforce, and taking down language barriers for Hindi speakers across the world," Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn said in a statement.

Starting Thursday, as part of the Phase 1 roll-out of LinkedIn in Hindi, members will be able to access their feed, profile, jobs, messaging, and create content in Hindi on desktop, and on their Android and iOS phones.

As the next step, LinkedIn will work towards widening the range of job opportunities available for Hindi speaking professionals across industries, including more banking, and government jobs. The platform will also continue to add more Hindi publishers and creators in the coming weeks to boost member engagement and conversations in Hindi.

Smartphone users will need to select Hindi as their preferred device language under phone settings to view the LinkedIn mobile application in Hindi. For members who are already using Hindi as their preferred language on their smartphones, the LinkedIn experience will automatically be available in Hindi.

On desktop, members will need to click on the 'Me' icon at the top of their LinkedIn homepage and select 'Settings and Privacy'. Members then need to click on 'Account Preferences' on the left, select 'Site Preferences', click 'Change' next to 'Language', and select 'Hindi' from the drop-down list.

India is a core market for growth at LinkedIn and the second-largest market in terms of members after the US, accounting for 82 million members as part of a global community of 800 million members. India's member base has grown by 20+ million in the past three years (15 per cent year-over-year growth) and it has witnessed a spike in engagement and conversations on the platform since the pandemic, the company claims.

