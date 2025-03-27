Setting new standards for success in the healthcare industry and bringing organizational goals and patient care priorities into alignment, Priyanka Taranekar's leadership on a major healthcare loyalty program redesign project has produced measurable results.

The foundation of long-term growth and competitive advantage in the quickly changing healthcare sector is patient loyalty. Senior Principal at Slalom, Priyanka Taranekar, has reimagined how businesses can improve patient retention by implementing creative, data-driven loyalty programs.

Setting new standards for success in the healthcare industry and bringing organizational goals and patient care priorities into alignment, her leadership on a major healthcare loyalty program redesign project has produced measurable results.

A major turning point in Priyanka’s career was her promotion to Senior Principal—Business Advisory Services in 2021, which highlighted her contributions to the healthcare industry. One of her most notable projects was overseeing a multi-year project to redesign a client loyalty program in the US. Through the use of advanced data analytics, Priyanka was able to develop a model that not only increased retention rates but also strengthened cross-portfolio penetration and profitability.

Her efforts led to a complete redesign of the program structure, improving its clarity, appeal, and financial sustainability. A distinguishing feature of Priyanka's strategy was her capacity to unite disparate stakeholders from departments like Finance, Compliance, Sales, and Business Leadership. She placed a high value on cooperation and openness, making sure that the opinions of every team were taken into account during the redesign process.

This strategy minimized resistance and fostered alignment, paving the way for a seamless adoption of the program. The program's success was further guaranteed by her strong change management plan, which included focused training and effective communication techniques to facilitate seamless transitions for patients and internal teams.

The redesigned loyalty program delivered impressive results. Expected to drive significant annual revenue growth in millions, with an increase in gross sales exceeding the five percent mark. Additionally, the program enhanced net margins by a notable range, reflecting its strong financial sustainability. The streamlined framework and customized incentives enhanced customer uptake and involvement, strengthening bonds with valuable accounts and broadening the client's reach within lucrative market niches.

However, achieving these results was not without its challenges. Priyanka faced hurdles such as aligning cross-functional teams, simplifying a complex program structure, and navigating a competitive market. She created creative solutions by taking on these challenges head-on, which established the loyalty program as a leader in the field. Her focus on value-driven design, coupled with a commitment to customer-centricity, enabled the client to safeguard their market share while fostering long-term growth.

Reflecting on the broader implications of her work, Priyanka shared her insights into effective loyalty program design. Conducting thorough customer analyses, matching program goals with business objectives, and using personalization to increase engagement are all crucial, she underlined. Her recommendations also included incorporating gamification and multi-channel accessibility to create an unlined, interactive customer experience. She said that in order for businesses to stay competitive in the fast-paced market of today, these principles are crucial.

Priyanka’s work exemplifies the transformative potential of data-driven strategies in healthcare. She has improved patient retention and shown the importance of creativity in loyalty program design by bridging the gap between organizational objectives and patient needs.

“The key to building lasting loyalty,” she remarked, “lies in understanding what truly matters to your customers and delivering solutions that align with their expectations and your strategic vision.” This philosophy continues to inspire new standards of excellence in healthcare loyalty initiatives.