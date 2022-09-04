Pristyn Care co-founder posted ‘interview hacks’ after ‘work-18-hour’ controversy on LinkedIn

Following the fierce debate on social media about the work culture club division, another controversial post by a co-founder of a healthcare company is being discussed online.

This one centres around a now-deleted LinkedIn post by Harsimarbir Singh, co-founder of Pristyn Care, in which he described the "interview hacks" that were employed by the health-tech company to weed out prospects. One of the aforementioned "hacks" is making job candidates wait in the office for 6 to 8 hours (ostensibly to test their patience), scheduling interviews on Sundays and late at night or early in the morning, and even asking out-of-town candidates to show up in the office the following day to test their "hustle."

Despite the fact that Harsimarbir Singh appears to have deleted his offending LinkedIn post, screenshots of it have been widely circulated and harshly criticised on Twitter and other social media platforms.

“Don’t apply to work in such companies if you have even an iota of self-respect.” advised the The Educated Moron Twitter account in response to a screenshot of the LinkedIn article. Since it was published on Thursday, the tweet has earned more than 10,000 likes.

Don't apply to work in such companies if you have even an iota of self-respect. pic.twitter.com/l9AoBZkVGq September 1, 2022

“I have worked in this company for 3 months. And this guy seriously wants everyone to work atleast 12 hours a day in the office. He used to scold/shout at the employees in front of 60-70people. I have seen some of them crying too. Sometimes I have seen him checking on employees. who is leaving early. And early se I mean before 7pm,” commented a Twitter user.

Once a company staged an interview at 11 at night. I told them if I am going to work in the night shift they had to pay a night allowance extra of what we were going to discuss in the future. They were shocked as to what I am asking! I am like every company gives so will you. September 1, 2022

“If you work in Pristyn, get in touch with me and I'll happily help you get jobs at companies with better culture,” wrote another Twitter user.

If you work in Pristyn, get in touch with me and I'll happily help you get jobs at companies with better culture. https://t.co/rZablX8Rq6 — Narayanan Hariharan (NithyaKarma.com) (@narayananh) September 2, 2022

The issue over Harsimarbir Singh's recommendations follows one involving Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande, who received criticism for recommending to freshmen to put in 18 hours at work during their first few years of employment.