Prerna Jhunjhunwala, woman who built Rs 330 crore mobile app without IIT, IIM education

May 26, 2023

Prerna Jhunjhunwala is an Indian serial entreprenuer. She opened a successful pre-school in Singapore. She later launched an application called Creative Galileo, a startup aimed at imparting education to children between 3-and eight years.

She is a graduate in science from the New York University. The application has been downloaded 9 million times in the Indian subcontinent. The application aids in a child's education through narrative videos, gamification and personalised learning journeys, her LinkedIn profile reads.

She has opened these companies without having any formal business education.

The company last year raised around Rs 60 crore in a funding round.

Prerna Jhunjhunwala had said that her company had raised the round at a valuation of a whopping 40 million dollars (Rs 330 crore).

She had said that her growth had been organic with minimal marketing spends.

At that time, she had said that she would double her team in a year from 30 employees to 60.

She was also planning to launch the company in Indosesia and Vietnam.

The company is also planning to launch content in vernacular language.

Her investor Vani Kola had said that the app had remained among the top 20 in the children's section. She had praised the relentless focus and strong execution of Prerna Jhunjhunwala.

Her Singapore venture has seven schools now.

She brought education online in order to address growing population and the deficit of teachers.