BUSINESS

Budget 2026: States flag financial priorities with FM Sitharaman in pre-budget meet, lists major issues

Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and Finance Ministers from several states on Saturday described the pre-budget consultation meeting with Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman as a constructive platform to present their states’ financial needs and development priorities ahead of the budget session.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 11:55 PM IST

Budget 2026: States flag financial priorities with FM Sitharaman in pre-budget meet, lists major issues
CMs, FMs of states met with Union FM Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in pre-budget meet
Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and Finance Ministers from several states on Saturday described the pre-budget consultation meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a constructive platform to present their states’ financial needs and development priorities ahead of the Union Budget. 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said his government raised state-specific issues during the meeting and requested the continuation of Central Sector Schemes that have been running for the past five years. “These schemes are important for Goa’s development and should be extended further,” he mentioned.  

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said suggestions were invited from all states and UP presented proposals aimed at moving towards becoming an “Uttam Pradesh.” “Every state expressed its desire to strengthen its financial position and accelerate growth,” Khanna stated.  

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said his state highlighted the challenges faced by states and sought more funds for key sectors such as education, health and irrigation. “These sectors are crucial for long-term development and public welfare,” Vikramarka stated.  

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said all ministers spoke on behalf of their states and placed their concerns before the Centre. “West Bengal requested that it should not be treated unfairly and sought the release of nearly Rs 1.97 lakh crore in pending dues, explaining in detail the sectors to which these dues belong,” she stated.  

Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishor said Jharkhand had raised concerns about financial constraints and delays in receiving central funds. “Under a central scheme, the state has to bear a major share of the cost despite limited resources,” he pointed out. He also alleged that central agencies are often misused in states where the ruling party at the Centre is not in power.  

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said Punjab suffered heavy economic losses due to border tensions and floods this year. He said a relief package of Rs 16 crore was announced earlier but has not yet been received, and the issue was raised again during the meeting. 

