Praj Ind, Brigade Enterprises, HCL Tech likely to be in limelight

1. Bull market or bear market today?

A move above 11300 level can lead to positive day.

2. Stocks likely to be in limelight today?

Praj Industries, Brigade Enterprises and HCL Technologies seem to be in positive momentum.

3. Sectors likely to impact market today?

Nifty IT and FMCG sectors likely contribute positively to the index.

4. Your mid-term view?

Due to general elections outcome, market will remain highly volatile. In mid-term, broader range can be 10900/11000 to 11550/11650.

5. What drove the markets yesterday?

Except pharma sector, all sectors ended on a positive note. Financial, energy & IT, which collectively carry almost 67% weight, performed well.

Kapil Shah, technical analyst, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd