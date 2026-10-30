Poverty & Equity Brief 2026: Rich-poor divide widens in India, top 10% earns 13 times more than bottom 10%

The World Bank says India has made major progress in reducing poverty, but significant wage differences remain, with median earnings among the top 10% of workers about 13 times those of the bottom 10% in 2023.

India has made significant progress in reducing poverty over the past decade, according to the World Bank, but the improvement has not removed large differences in earnings between workers.

The World Bank said the share of India's population living below its $3-a-day extreme poverty line fell sharply in 2023 compared with 2011. Using the $4.20-a-day poverty line, which is the World Bank's benchmark for lower-middle-income countries, the poverty rate fell from 57.7% to 16.1% during the 12-year period.

The change meant that an estimated 496 million people moved above the $4.20-a-day poverty line, according to the World Bank. Both poverty thresholds are based on 2021 purchasing power parity (PPP), which adjusts for differences in the cost of living between countries.

India’s Gini index stood at 23 in 2023

The World Bank put India's Gini index at 23.0 in 2023. The Gini index is a measure used to understand how evenly income or consumption is distributed across a population. It ranges from zero to 100.

A score of zero represents complete equality, while a score of 100 represents the highest possible inequality. Therefore, a lower Gini score indicates a more equal distribution, while a higher score indicates greater inequality.

India's score of 23 suggests a relatively low level of inequality under the World Bank's measure. However, the figure does not mean that income differences between India's richest and poorest workers are small.

Top 10% earn 13 times more than bottom 10%

The World Bank highlighted a significant difference in earnings between workers at the two ends of the income distribution. "Wage disparities, however, remain pronounced, as median earnings among the top 10 percent of workers were about 13 times those of the bottom 10 percent in 2023," the World Bank said.

In simple terms, the median worker in the top 10% earned around 13 times what the median worker in the bottom 10% earned. This does not mean that every person in the top 10% earns exactly 13 times more than every person in the bottom 10%.

The comparison is specifically between the median earnings of the two groups. The Gini index and the 13-times wage gap measure different things. The Gini looks at the overall distribution across the population, while the wage comparison focuses specifically on the median earnings of the top and bottom 10%.

World Bank warns Gini may not capture full inequality

The World Bank also pointed to a limitation in the data. Household surveys may not fully capture consumption among wealthier households. As a result, measured inequality could be lower than the actual level of inequality.

This means India's Gini score of 23 needs to be read alongside other indicators, including differences in wages and earnings.

Multidimensional poverty also declines

The reduction in poverty was not limited to income or consumption. The poverty rate measured through the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative's Multidimensional Poverty Index fell from 53.8% in 2005–06 to 16.4% in 2019–21.

The World Bank's own multidimensional poverty measure stood at 15.5% in 2022–23. These measures look beyond money and consider other aspects of people's living conditions.

Employment rises, but earnings remain a concern

The World Bank said poverty reduction was supported by stronger consumption, increased employment, particularly among women, and expanded social transfers such as food subsidies. Employment increased by around 134 million people between 2017 and 2023, almost twice the increase in the working-age population.

A significant part of this growth came from rural women entering paid employment and increasing the number of earners within households. However, the report also raised concerns about the quality of jobs being created.

Real earnings remained broadly unchanged, while employment growth was concentrated in relatively low-productivity activities. Youth unemployment also increased from 14.6% in Q1 FY2026 to 15.9% in Q1 FY2027, with rural young women particularly affected.

Rural-urban poverty gap remains

Poverty is also unevenly distributed geographically. At the $4.20-a-day poverty line, the poverty rate stood at 19.3% among India's rural population in 2023, compared with 8.6% in urban areas.

The World Bank said a contiguous belt stretching from Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal accounted for around 57% of India's poor population. This highlights how poverty reduction has not been uniform across states or between rural and urban areas.

What the World Bank findings show

The World Bank's findings present two sides of India's economic progress. On one hand, millions of people have moved above international poverty thresholds, multidimensional poverty has declined and employment has expanded.

On the other, substantial differences in earnings remain. The 13-times gap between the median earnings of the top and bottom 10% shows that a low Gini score does not mean that India has eliminated significant wage disparities.

The findings therefore point to a broader challenge for India: sustaining poverty reduction while creating better-paying, more productive jobs and ensuring that economic gains are distributed more widely.