PolicyBazaar CEO Yashish Dahiya sells shares worth Rs 230 crore, stock value down 11 percent

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Dahiya sold a total of 37,69,471 shares of PB Fintech.

Author:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Updated: Jun 07, 2022, 11:07 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

PolicyBazaar and PaisaBazaar owner PB Fintech co-founder and CEO Yashish Dahiya on Tuesday offloaded nearly 38 lakh shares of the company for Rs 230 crore through an open market transaction.

PB Fintech operates the online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 610.24 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 230 crore.

However, buyers of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

PB Fintech shares fell by 11.92 per cent to close at Rs 580.25 on NSE on Tuesday.

