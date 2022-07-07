'Poker mindset': Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal shares secret behind his success

Headlines

DNA Verified: Government offering cheap Indian Oil, HP petrol pump dealerships online? Truth behind viral tweet

Wild black bear spotted roaming inside hotel in Mount Abu, viral video shocks internet

FM Nirmala Sitharaman reveals Centre's plan to make India a developed nation by 2047

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 celebrates exemplary contributions to India’s growth story

Viral video: This adventurous couple skydives to seal their wedding vows, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wild black bear spotted roaming inside hotel in Mount Abu, viral video shocks internet

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

Mukesh Ambani-backed firm responds to layoff reports with billionaire’s mega integration plan underway

8 most-awaited Bollywood, South, and Hollywood releases in August

AI imagines Marvel superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

AI imagines Star Wars characters in Barbie's signature pink

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

HomeBusiness

Business

'Poker mindset': Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal shares secret behind his success

Anupam Mittal explained his secret of being a successful entrepreneur in a LinkedIn post.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 06:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anupam Mittal is one of the successful entrepreneurs in India. One of the judges in the reality show Shark Tank India, Mittal has recently shared his secret of success.

The shark investor, who successfully created Shaadi.com, explained his secret of being a successful entrepreneur in a LinkedIn post.

He believes that one has to put everything at risk to become wealthy, adding that, he considers himself like a poker player, who is willing to risk it all in order to win the game.

“Money managers think the way to create wealth is to spread your risk but ask any successful entrepreneur about their journey and inevitably you will find that they have gone ‘all in',” he wrote in a LinkedIn post along with a video clip. 

However, Mittal says he doesn’t want to impose his theory on other entrepreneurs.  “Ultimately I think it depends on what works best for you as a person, & how much risk allows you to sleep well at night.” 
He shared a clip from his interview with Raj Shamani, who runs a successful talk show called “Figuring Out".

Check out his LinkedIn post here:

He remembers that time when he bought the Shaadi.com domain for $25,000, everyone advised him against it. “That changed our fortunes," he said.

READ | Big relief for household budgets! Edible oils to get cheaper by up to Rs 10 per litre

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shweta Tripathi reveals why she chose the name 'battawada' for her social media handles | Exclusive

WhatsApp’s latest feature now lets you record 60-second video message, know how to use it

Muharram 2023: When is Ashura? All you need to know about the Islamic festival

Kangana Ranaut as Barbie, Hrithik Roshan as Ken; deepfake AI trailer of Margot Robbie's film leaves netizens impressed

NEET Success story: Meet Shriniket Ravi, Mumbai topper whose mother is an IITian

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE