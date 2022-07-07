'Poker mindset': Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal shares secret behind his success

Anupam Mittal explained his secret of being a successful entrepreneur in a LinkedIn post.

Anupam Mittal is one of the successful entrepreneurs in India. One of the judges in the reality show Shark Tank India, Mittal has recently shared his secret of success.

The shark investor, who successfully created Shaadi.com, explained his secret of being a successful entrepreneur in a LinkedIn post.

He believes that one has to put everything at risk to become wealthy, adding that, he considers himself like a poker player, who is willing to risk it all in order to win the game.

“Money managers think the way to create wealth is to spread your risk but ask any successful entrepreneur about their journey and inevitably you will find that they have gone ‘all in',” he wrote in a LinkedIn post along with a video clip.

However, Mittal says he doesn’t want to impose his theory on other entrepreneurs. “Ultimately I think it depends on what works best for you as a person, & how much risk allows you to sleep well at night.”

He shared a clip from his interview with Raj Shamani, who runs a successful talk show called “Figuring Out".

Check out his LinkedIn post here:

He remembers that time when he bought the Shaadi.com domain for $25,000, everyone advised him against it. “That changed our fortunes," he said.

