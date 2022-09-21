Search icon
PNB renews THIS scheme with Indian Army personnel to provide specially designed products

This scheme includes, inter alia, personal accidental insurance, air-accidental insurance to serving, veterans and trainees of the defence forces, etc

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 02:32 PM IST

Punjab National Bank (PNB), the nation's leading public sector Bank, has renewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army to provide specially designed products to the defence personnel under the bank`s flagship scheme of `PNB Rakshak Plus`. 
 
This scheme includes, inter alia, personal accidental insurance, air-accidental insurance to serving, veterans and trainees of the defence forces, central armed police forces, state police force, metro police, and retired defence pensioners.
 
The signing agreement was exchanged between Maj Gen. Ashok Singh, YSM, SM on behalf of the Indian Army, and Sunil Soni, CGM, PNB, in the presence of Vijay Dube, Executive Director, PNB, in a ceremony at the Indian Army Headquarters in Delhi.Maj Gen. Ashok Singh, YSM, SM expressed gratitude for associating with PNB for the renewal of MoU.
 
Commenting on the collaboration, ED, PNB, said, "At PNB, we aspire to facilitate financial fulfilment and accessibility to the nation`s valiant professionals who serve the country tirelessly. With the renewal of the MoU with the Indian Army, we continue to be responsible partners in offering customised services to best fit the financial needs of our serving and retired citizens in uniform and their families.
 
Presenting PNB Rakshak Plus Salary Account:- PNB Rakshak Plus - Most convenient salary account covering all Serving Personnel, Veterans and Trainees.- Zero Balance salary account bundled with attractive banking services such as Overdraft, Sweep Facility, Debit Card, Credit Card, Locker, Internet banking, and Chequebook alerts to count a few.-Free Personal Accidental Insurance (PAI) covering Death, Total and Partial Disability upto Rs. 50 lakhs.- Free Air Accidental (Death) Insurance upto: Rs. 100 lakhs.- Various benefits and add-on features under PAI - Additional PAI of Rs 10 Lakhs in case of terror attacks, child education, girl child marriage, imported medicine, plastic surgery etc.
