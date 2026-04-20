PNB organized one day mega retail outreach programme across 160+ centres

Rolled out simultaneously across the Bank’s extensive network, the programme offered a comprehensive suite of retail loan products onto a single platform.

Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector bank, has organized one day Mega Retail Outreach Programme across 160+ centres PAN India. The programme is aimed at enhancing access to affordable and convenient retail financing solutions for customers across segments.

Rolled out simultaneously across the Bank’s extensive network, the programme offered a comprehensive suite of retail loan products onto a single platform. It was designed to simplify access to credit through competitive interest rates, minimal documentation, and faster turnaround times, enabling customers to fulfil their aspirational financial needs with ease.

As part of the programme, customers were offered various retail loan products at attractive rates, including:

· Home Loans: Interest rates starting from 7.25%

· Loan Against Property: Interest rates starting from 9.05%

· Car Loans: Interest rates starting from 7.60%

· Education Loans: Interest rates starting from 6.85%

· Surya Ghar (Solar Financing): Interest rates starting from 5.75%

To further streamline the application process, PNB enabled a QR code-based instant loan application facility, allowing customers to apply seamlessly using their mobile devices.

Speaking on the initiative, Shri Firoz Hasnain, CGM, PNB said: “The Mega Retail Outreach Programme reflects our continued commitment to empowering customers with easy, affordable, and accessible credit solutions. By leveraging our strong branch network and digital capabilities, we are simplifying the borrowing experience and enabling customers to achieve their personal credit needs with greater ease and confidence.

The programme has been conducted across multiple locations, supported by dedicated engagement activities at branches and outreach camps to ensure wider reach and personalised assistance. Customers also got benefitted from on-the-spot consultations, instant eligibility assessments, and end-to-end digital application capabilities through the PNB One App.

With this initiative, PNB further strengthens its commitment to customer-centric innovation and reinforces its legacy of being a trusted financial partner to millions across the country.