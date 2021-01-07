PNB loan fraud case: Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi Modi, husband turn approver; to help ED confiscate assets worth Rs 579 cr

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi and her husband Maiank Mehta have turned approver in the over 2 billion US dollars PNB bank loan fraud case. They will help the Enforcement Directorate confiscate assets worth Rs 579 crore, including 2 flats in New York, 1 each in London and Mumbai and Swiss bank deposits, the agency said on Thursday.

The diamond merchant's younger sister, 47-year-old Purvi Modi, a Belgian national is an accused in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate. Her husband Maiank Mehta is a British citizen. "The accused staying abroad at present shall be directed to present herself before the court, for which purpose the prosecution shall take necessary steps," the court order said.

The ED had also got an Interpol global arrest warrant notified against Purvi Modi in 2018. Her assets, including some Swiss bank deposits, have been frozen by the ED. However, she had informed the court that she had 'no beneficial interest' in these properties seized by the agency under her name.

"Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Deepak Modi alias Purvi Mehta and her husband Maiank Mehta filed an application before a special PMLA (Prevention of Money-Laundering Act) court in Mumbai for allowing them to seek pardon under sections 306 and 307 of the CrPC and undertook to make true and full disclosure of the circumstances and events without concealing any evidence and provide complete documents," the ED said in a statement.

Earlier this week, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai accepted the plea of the couple for turning approver in this case.

Forty-nine-year-old Nirav Modi has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since March 2019 following India's extradition request. Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) money laundering case since 2018.

He has been declared a fugitive economic offender by a Mumbai PMLA court on December 2019.