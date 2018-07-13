PNB fraud: Directors of Nirav Modi companies face asset freeze

Headlines

Neither Tiger vs Pathaan nor Suhana Khan's film, this is what Shah Rukh Khan will do after Dunki

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli surpasses Virender Sehwag to achieve this huge milestone in Test cricket

Meet Mohandas Pai, former Infosys CFO, who has joined Byju as...

PM Modi receives Proust's novels, replica of Charlemagne's chessmen and more from French President Macron

Former Australian coach Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as Lucknow Super Giants head coach

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Neither Tiger vs Pathaan nor Suhana Khan's film, this is what Shah Rukh Khan will do after Dunki

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli surpasses Virender Sehwag to achieve this huge milestone in Test cricket

Meet Mohandas Pai, former Infosys CFO, who has joined Byju as...

Dengue cases rise in Delhi: 10 foods to eat for fast recovery

5 lucrative 'Side Hustles' that generates over Rs 300 cr annually for Virat Kohli

8 takeaways from Akshay Kumar's diet and fitness

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa

From Himachal Pradesh to Delhi: Why north India is facing extremely heavy rainfall? Explained

BTS is blessed with the best fandom, but why their fans are called ARMY? | Explained

Amarnath Yatra 2023: In a first, ITBP to guard Amarnath cave shrine this year | DNA India News

Neither Tiger vs Pathaan nor Suhana Khan's film, this is what Shah Rukh Khan will do after Dunki

Lapataganj's Chaurasia aka Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, co-star Rohitashv Gour confirms actor's demise

Priyanka Chopra comes to stuntwoman's rescue after she buys fake tickets for Beyonce concert

HomeBusiness

india

PNB fraud: Directors of Nirav Modi companies face asset freeze

These former independent directors had approached the appellate tribunal against an April order of National Company Law Tribunal Mumbai

article-main
Latest News

Anjul Tomar

Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 06:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Independent directors are rarely held liable in cases of corporate frauds. In one such case, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday dismissed an appeal by the former independent directors on the board of companies of billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi against freezing of assets by the government. Modi is facing trial for defrauding Punjab National Bank of over Rs 14,000 crore.

The independent directors on the Modi firms included India Inc's high profile executives- American Express president Sanjay Rishi, former PepsiCo executive Gautham Mukkavilli and former Wipro CFO Suresh Senapathy. Most of them resigned after the fraud came to light.

These former independent directors had approached the appellate tribunal against an April order of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai.

Personal assets of these top executives will continue to remain frozen during inquiry and investigation of fraud, as per the latest order of the NCLAT. However, the persons will be allowed to withdraw Rs 1 lakh per month from their accounts for their subsistence and of their families.

All of them are, however, barred from transferring or disposing off funds and properties belonging to them.

In its order, the NCLAT said, "Apart from 'freezing of assets of company on inquiry and investigation', it is also open to the tribunal to freeze the assets of any person, including other companies and individuals even during inquiry and investigation of fraud under section 212 of the Companies Act, 2013."

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in its petition had earlier sought a restraint order on the grounds that the funds of the bank were routed through the companies and the LLPs to the trusts and individuals as well.

The MCA has already started the process of freezing the assets by writing to the concerned banks and authorities to ensure compliance of the order. Recently, the Supreme Court had restrained independent directors of Jai Prakash Associates from transferring any personal assets, sending shock to the fraternity of the independent directors.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BCCI Secy confirms Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised, details inside

Chandrayaan 3 countdown: Just hours before launch, know evolution of ISRO’s moon missions

As Super 30 turns 4, Hrithik Roshan reflects on the ‘deep imprint’ it left on him: Check photos

Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata vs Birla: The battle for control of Rs 7,47,302 crore market begins with launch of...

MS Dhoni trolls CSK teammate, calls India star ‘drug’ he won’t see 'matured'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE