PNB Fraud Case: Rs 35 crore goes missing, bank assures customers of full payment

PNB will pay genuine claims after Rs 35 crore fraud allegations at its Greater Noida branch, has settled Rs 43 lakh so far, and suspended several staff.

PNB has assured it will pay all genuine claims after fraud allegations at its Greater Noida branch, saying it has already settled 3 claims worth Rs 43 lakh as customers alleged money went missing from their accounts.

Bank says zero tolerance for fraud

PNB stated that it is investigating allegations to determine the degree of disparities. It stated that it is addressing customer concerns and working with authorities. "The Bank assures its customers that all genuine claims will be honoured," it said in a statement. The bank also stated that it has a zero-tolerance policy for misbehaviour, fraud, and financial irregularities. It added that stern action will be taken against individuals found accountable and internal controls are being reinforced.

What happened at the Greater Noida branch?

The issue involves 24 customers reporting missing funds, prompting an FIR against unknown bank employees for criminal breach of trust under Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A complaint by customer Shrichand revealed that 21 individuals lost over Rs 11.24 crore, including two customers with losses exceeding Rs 1 crore each.

Customers estimate the fraud to be worth Rs 35 crore across mutual funds, savings accounts and FDs. However, Shrichand claims that Rs 1.16 crore was stolen from his FD and farmer Bijendra Singh claims that his balance dropped from Rs 87 lakh to Rs 1 lakh. Meanwhile, PNB and police say that action is being taken and several employees, including the branch manager, have been suspended.

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What should customers do if money goes missing?