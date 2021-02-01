PM Modi hails Union Budget 2021: Here's what he said - 6 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Union Budget 2021-22 and said it will enhance India's self-confidence amid the coronavirus pandemic while asserting that the budget envisions self-reliance.

These are some things the PM said about the Union Budget tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament:

1) "The Union Budget 2021-22 has been presented amid unprecedented circumstances... Amid the situation created by COVID-19. Today's budget will enhance India's self-confidence and will instill self-confidence in the world. The budget has the vision of self-reliance and takes along every section of the society," PM Modi said.

2) "We have taken the approach of widening new opportunities for growth, new openings for our youth, a new high to human resources, developing new regions for infrastructure, walking towards technology and bring new reforms in this Budget," the PM said.

3) "This budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry, and infrastructure sector. I congratulate FM Nirmala Sitharaman Ji and her team on this budget," PM Modi said.

4) "The government, while keeping in sync with fiscal sustainability, stressed on increasing the budget size, and did not put pressure on the citizens. Our government has always tried to keep the budget transparent. Many thought we will put the tax burden on the common man. However, we focused on a transparent budget," he added.

5) PM Modi said that the budget focuses on increasing farmers' income, several measures have been taken in this direction."Farmers will be able to get loans easily. Provisions have been made to strengthen APMC markets with the help of Agriculture Infrastructure Fund," he said.

6) The Prime Minister said that the budget focuses on sectors that are related to both wealth and wellness. "A special focus is also on infrastructure and MSME sectors. This budget has categorically made announcements to ease and make lives of women better. Several systematic changes have also been made, which is set to help growth and job creation in the country," he said.