Meet woman, who scored highest marks in UPSC interview history, not Tina Dabi, Smita Sabharwal, she is...

Ghaziabad to Noida International Airport travel time to be reduced: Check route, distance, stations and other details

This person earns over Rs 830000000 in a day, Not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Zuckerberg, Bezos

IPL 2025 player retention rules announced; RTM card returns, mega auction purse set at Rs....

'Once Shah Rukh Khan hugs you...': Abhishek Banerjee reveals what superstar told him at IIFA 2024, says 'unhone mujhe..'

Business

PM Modi to unveil various projects in Maharashtra today worth Rs...

Further, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj Extension of Pune Metro Phase-1 to be developed at the cost of around Rs 2,955 crore.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 06:29 AM IST

PM Modi to unveil various projects in Maharashtra today worth Rs...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate to the nation various projects in Maharashtra worth over Rs. 11,200 crore on Sunday through video conferencing. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Pune Metro section of the District Court to Swargate, which will also mark the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). The cost of the underground section between District Court and Swargate is around Rs 1,810 crore.

Further, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj Extension of Pune Metro Phase-1 to be developed at the cost of around Rs 2,955 crore. This southern extension of around 5.46 km is completely underground with three stations namely Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj, the release stated. The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Bidkin Industrial Area, a transformative project covering an expansive 7,855 acres under the National Industrial Corridor Development Program of the Govt. of India, situated 20 kms south of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra. "The project developed under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor holds immense potential as a vibrant economic hub in the Marathwada region.

The Central Government has approved this project with an overall project cost of over Rs. 6,400 crore for development in 3 phases," it added. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Solapur Airport, which would significantly improve connectivity, making Solapur more accessible to tourists, business travellers and investors. The existing terminal Building of Solapur has been revamped to serve around 4.1 lakh passengers annually. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Memorial for Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule's First Girls' School at Bhidewada.

