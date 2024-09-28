PM Modi to unveil various projects in Maharashtra today worth Rs...

Further, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj Extension of Pune Metro Phase-1 to be developed at the cost of around Rs 2,955 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate to the nation various projects in Maharashtra worth over Rs. 11,200 crore on Sunday through video conferencing. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Pune Metro section of the District Court to Swargate, which will also mark the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). The cost of the underground section between District Court and Swargate is around Rs 1,810 crore.

Further, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj Extension of Pune Metro Phase-1 to be developed at the cost of around Rs 2,955 crore. This southern extension of around 5.46 km is completely underground with three stations namely Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj, the release stated. The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Bidkin Industrial Area, a transformative project covering an expansive 7,855 acres under the National Industrial Corridor Development Program of the Govt. of India, situated 20 kms south of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra. "The project developed under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor holds immense potential as a vibrant economic hub in the Marathwada region.

The Central Government has approved this project with an overall project cost of over Rs. 6,400 crore for development in 3 phases," it added. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Solapur Airport, which would significantly improve connectivity, making Solapur more accessible to tourists, business travellers and investors. The existing terminal Building of Solapur has been revamped to serve around 4.1 lakh passengers annually. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Memorial for Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule's First Girls' School at Bhidewada.