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PM Modi to meet Donald Trump to iron out differences over India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement?

India-US trade talks show progress, says ex-US negotiator Mark Linscott. He says Modi-Trump meet at G20 in December could seal interim deal.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 05:40 PM IST

PM Modi to meet Donald Trump to iron out differences over India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement?
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    Talks on the India-US interim trade deal have moved to Washington, and a meeting between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the G20 Summit in December could provide the push needed for a breakthrough, former US negotiator Mark Linscott has said.

    Progress seen in recent talks

    Linscott, former Assistant US Trade Representative and current Senior Advisor at the US India Strategic Partnership Forum, described the meetings during the G20 trade ministerial in Milwaukee as very positive. "The fact that the two sides spent a significant amount of time together in the last two weeks was an important signal that there is forward progress," he told The Indian Express. He discussed an interim agreement under the Bilateral Trade Agreement, noting remaining issues, such as India's assurance of a preferential tariff, but expressed optimism that a solution can be found.

    Also read: AI-generated question papers for NEET? Nandan Nilekani proposes novel idea for stopping paper leak

    What is still stuck

    Sensitive industries like dairy and agriculture, which India refers to as "red lines," he said, are probably going to be left for later stages. On Russian oil purchases and the SRIA Act, he said it is part of the conversation and leaders had resolved a similar tariff issue in February.

    He pointed out that India is importing more electricity from the United States. Linscott noted that without an agreement, both parties lose - the US will lack market access in India compared to the UK and EU, while India will suffer higher tariffs in the US.

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