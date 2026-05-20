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PM Modi’s ‘Melody’ effect: Shares of Parle Industries rise, not the real toffee maker; know story behind the candy brand

Shares of Parle Industries rose after PM Modi gifted a pack of Melody toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The sweet gesture sparked a meme fest on social media while the company which is BSE-listed saw its shares rose sharply.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 20, 2026, 05:38 PM IST

PM Modi’s ‘Melody’ effect: Shares of Parle Industries rise, not the real toffee maker; know story behind the candy brand
After PM Modi gifted Melody toffees pack to Meloni, shares of Parle Industries rose
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five nation tour has sparked both controversies and memes with the latest being his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. As a 'sweet' gesture, PM Modi gifted the woman Prime Minister a pack of Melody toffees sparking a memefest. However, soon after this meeting, shares of Parle Industries rose sharply and hit the upper circuit of 5% in trade on Wednesday.  

Why shares of Parle Industries rose? 

Parle Industries, a BSE-listed real estate company, is saw its shares go up 5% intraday to Rs 5.25. The stock was also up nearly 7% over the past one week. However, Parle Industries is not the company behind Melody toffees. Parle Industries is different from Parle Products which is the maker behind the famous toffees. The former is involved in infrastructure and real estate development and also buys and sell paper for recycling.  

Retail investors rushed to buy shares of BSE-listed Parle Industries, considering it the toffee maker- Parle Products, but got it all wrong. Many retail traders seemingly saw the word “Parle” trending and rushed into buying the only publicly traded “Parle” stock they could find — Parle Industries. 

PM Modi, Meloni 'sweet' meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over dinner shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, on the last leg of his five-nation visit. PM Modi made the occasion special by offering her a set of 'Melody' toffees, triggering a meme-worthy moment as social media is abuzz with memes. 

Italian PM Meloni shared a post on X, thanking PM Modi for the gift as they laughed over the cheerful internet trend. Melody is a term often used on the internet to highlight the good friendship between PM Modi and Meloni. The moment has taken over the internet, with netizens praising Modi's charisma. A user joked, "Modi ji rizz is crazyyyy, Better than minee." A netizen reacted, "You're getting too sharp."

The real Parle story

The Melody toffee is manufactured by Parle Products, which is an FMCG company headquartered in Mumbai. The company also makes other popular products like Parle-G, Monaco, Hide & Seek, Mango Bite, KrackJack, among others. Parle Products is a private entity and not listed in the stock market.

It was founded in 1929 by the Chauhan family in Mumbai's Vile Parle. The family started making candies and confectionery products to promote homegrown products against the British products. The company then launched another products-biscuits- which later became famous as Parle-G (here G means glucose). Initially, the original Parle business family diversified into beverages and in the coming time there were divisions and restructuring which resulted in different entities, like:

Parle Products- Which makes biscuits and confectionery
Parle Agro- This is into beverages

Later, the Chauhan family acquired rights to the Italian brand Bisleri and operated it in India as Parle Bisleri. However, over time the name “Parle” became less prominent and the company became widely known simply as Bisleri.

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