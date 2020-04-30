Trending#

coronavirus

lockdown

Rishi Kapoor

Irrfan Khan

Modi

  1. Home
  2. Business


PM Modi holds 'comprehensive' meeting to discuss strategies to boost FDI in India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister for Commerce & Industries Piyush Goyal, MoS (Finance) Anurag Thakur and senior government officials attended the meeting.


PM Modi holding a meeting with ministers and govt officials on FDI

Share

Written By

Edited By

Ahamad Fuwad

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 30, 2020, 08:06 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a "comprehensive" meeting to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments into India as well as to promote local investments in order to give a boost to the economy against the backdrop of the COVID-19 crisis.  

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister for Commerce & Industries Piyush Goyal, MoS (Finance) Anurag Thakur and senior government officials attended the meeting. 

"It was discussed that a scheme should be developed to promote more plug and play infrastructure in the existing industrial lands/plots/estates in the country and provide necessary financing support," the government said in a press release. 

During the meeting, the Prime Minister directed that the action should be taken for a more proactive approach to handhold the investors, to look into their problems and help them in getting all the necessary central and state clearances in a time-bound manner. Various strategies to bring investments into India in a fast-track mode and to promote Indian domestic sectors were discussed. Detailed discussions were held on guiding states to evolve their strategies & be more proactive in attracting investments.

It was also discussed that the reform initiatives undertaken by the various industries should continue unabated and the action should be taken in a time-bound manner to remove any obstacles which impede the promotion of investment and industrial growth, the press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office said. 