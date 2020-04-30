PM Modi holds 'comprehensive' meeting to discuss strategies to boost FDI in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a "comprehensive" meeting to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments into India as well as to promote local investments in order to give a boost to the economy against the backdrop of the COVID-19 crisis.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister for Commerce & Industries Piyush Goyal, MoS (Finance) Anurag Thakur and senior government officials attended the meeting.

"It was discussed that a scheme should be developed to promote more plug and play infrastructure in the existing industrial lands/plots/estates in the country and provide necessary financing support," the government said in a press release.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister directed that the action should be taken for a more proactive approach to handhold the investors, to look into their problems and help them in getting all the necessary central and state clearances in a time-bound manner. Various strategies to bring investments into India in a fast-track mode and to promote Indian domestic sectors were discussed. Detailed discussions were held on guiding states to evolve their strategies & be more proactive in attracting investments.

It was also discussed that the reform initiatives undertaken by the various industries should continue unabated and the action should be taken in a time-bound manner to remove any obstacles which impede the promotion of investment and industrial growth, the press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.