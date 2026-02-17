PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron jointly inaugurate India's first private helicopter facility in Karnataka

Salim Khan hospitalised: After Salman Khan, Arbaaz, Alvira, Arpita rush to Lilavati hospital
BUSINESS
PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron jointly launch India's first private helicopter facility in Karnataka
Modi-Macron Joint Statement: PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron jointly launch India's first private helicopter facility in Karnataka. The event took place amid their joint address over strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.
#WATCH | Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron virtually inaugurate the H125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly of Tata Airbus at Vemagal, Karnataka.— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026
(Source: DD/ANI) pic.twitter.com/MDONC4P2PR