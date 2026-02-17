PM Modi–Emmanuel Macron meet: AI, defence, strategic partnership; India–France strengthens bilateral ties | 10 points

From AI, defence, to aerospace, culture, and other areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on deepening ties between India and France. PM Modi described the intensifying bond between New Delhi and Paris as a "partnership of the people."

From AI, defence, to aerospace, culture, and other areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on deepening ties between India and France. Following extensive deliberations in India's financial capital on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the intensifying bond between New Delhi and Paris as a "partnership of the people."

The Prime Minister highlighted that the inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation marks a significant shift in their bilateral journey.