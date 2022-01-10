PM Kisan Yojana mishap! Over 7 lakh farmers may have to return 10th installment amount- Here’s why

Due to a recent mishap in the installment process, it has been learned that over 7 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh will most likely have to return money received under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme's 10th installment.

According to a newspaper report, the farmers from UP who are likely to return the money are found to be either paying income tax for earnings from other sources or are not eligible to get cash benefits under the PM Kisan Yojana.

According to the terms of the PM Kisan scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The farmers who have received the amount but are not eligible for the same will have to return the money.

The reports in the Hindustan Times quoted the officials as saying, “Such ineligible beneficiaries will still have some window to return the money till the state assembly elections are over. After that, they would start getting notices for returning the money voluntarily or be ready for recovery.”

It is likely that if the farmers don’t return the money on time, the Centre will be able to take legal action against them. The 10th installment of the financial benefits under the PM Kisan Yojana was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 1 via video conferencing.

The launch of the 10th installment of the central government scheme enabled the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. An equity grant of more than Rs. 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) was also launched by PM Modi, which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers in the country.

In the launch ceremony of the 10th installment of PM Kisan Yojana, PM Modi had said that if we include the latest installment, more than 1.80 lakh crore rupees have been transferred directly to the accounts of the farmers.