PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers involved in stubble burning will not receive funds, fine to be imposed

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Stubble-burning incidents have significantly increased recently in numerous North Indian states. As a result, deadly levels of air pollution have been observed in Delhi-NCR. The administration has made numerous efforts, yet the pollution level has not decreased. Different campaigns are being run by state governments to stop farmers from burning stubble. On this, the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has made a significant decision.

The Yogi government is severe regarding pollution.

The UP farmers whose side of the stubble burning incident came to light will not receive funding under the "PM Kisan Samman Nidhi" scheme, according to a statement from the Yogi government. The environment is seen to be at risk when field stubble is burned. To reduce the quickly rising air pollution, the Yogi government is quite stringent.

A penalty of Rs. 5,000 is to be charged:

A farmer whose land is less than an acre would be fined Rs 2500 if they are found to be burning stubble. Farmers who burn stubble on land that is more than one acre will be fined Rs 5000. Moreover, the funds belonging to PM Kisan Samman Nidhi won't be given. the agriculture department's statement

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/business/report-unacademy-dismisses-350-employees-for-third-layoffs-within-a-year-3000228

In this regard, similar complaints were regularly received, according to Arvind Singh, deputy director of the agriculture department. However, last year, 23 incidents became the subject of action based on satellite imagery. However, only one case has surfaced so far this time. It indicates that more individuals are aware. Burning stubble will result in harsh punishment.

Fine dust particles in Delhi-NCR air:

Fine dust particles are present in the most unbalanced air in Delhi-NCR. Dust particles smaller than 2.5 microns have a higher density. It is referred to as PM 2.5. Over the past few days, PM 2.5 concentrations have ranged from 81 micrograms to 308 micrograms per cubic meter.