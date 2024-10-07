PM Kisan Yojana 18th installment money not credited? Here's what you can do now

On October 5, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 18th instalment of the PM KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme. This scheme, launched in February 2019, provides financial assistance to farmers across India. Eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 every four months, which adds up to Rs 6,000 annually, directly into their bank accounts.

However, if you’ve applied for the scheme but haven’t received your latest instalment, don’t worry. Delays can happen due to various reasons, but you can resolve this and still receive your benefits.

To receive the 18th instalment, it is now mandatory for farmers to complete their eKYC (Know Your Customer) process. This step, introduced to prevent fraud, can be done online through an OTP or by visiting the nearest Common Service Centre.

If your name has been uploaded to the PM KISAN portal by your state or union territory, you are entitled to receive your payment. If you haven’t received your Rs 2,000 instalment, you can file a complaint. But first, ensure your name appears in the beneficiary list.

To check your status online:

1. Visit the official PM KISAN website: pmkisan.gov.in.

2. Select the “Beneficiary Status” option.

3. Enter your Aadhaar number, bank account number, or mobile number.

4. Check if you are registered and have received your payment.

By following these steps and keeping your eKYC up to date, you can avoid disruptions in receiving future instalments.