PM-KISAN scheme: Rs 19,000 cr to be released for 9.5 cr farmers on Friday, check your name on beneficiary list

In what comes as a good news for farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 8th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday. Eligible farmers will get Rs 2,000 in their accounts as financial benefits worth Rs 19,000 crore will be transferred under the scheme.

PM Modi will release the instalment through video conferencing at 11 am. He will also interact with farmers across the country.

"The instalment will enable the transfer of more than Rs 19,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore beneficiary farmer families," said a statement issued from the Prime Minister's Office. The Prime Minister will also interact with farmer beneficiaries during the event. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore has been transferred to farmers` families so far.

This annual financial support is given to farmers having combined landholding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. Since its inception in December 2018, the government has given seven instalments to these farmers. The Central government's Rs 75,000-crore scheme aims to cover 125 million farmers, irrespective of the size of their landholding in the country.

Here are the steps to check your PM-KSNY instalment:

Step 1 - Go to the official website of the government - https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Step 2 - Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section' on the homepage.

Step 3 - Select the‘ Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status. The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account.

Step 4 - Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number.

Step 5 - Then click on the ‘Get data’

Direct Link to Check PM Kisan Money Status

To check 'PM Kisan beneficiary list' – Go to Farmers’ Corner and click on the beneficiary list. Then enter your State, District, Sub-District, Block and Village. After that click on Get report.