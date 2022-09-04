PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’s 12th installment releasing soon: how to check eligibility and beneficiary status

The Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or PM Kisan Yojana's eKYC deadline expired on Wednesday, thus the recipient farmers must now wait for the central program's 12th installment. Farmers anticipate that the Center will shortly distribute the PM Kisan Yojana for Farmers' 12th payment.

The 11 PM Kisan Yojana payments have already been given to the recipients, and on May 30, 2022, Rs 2000 was directly paid to nearly 10 billion accounts.

The beneficiary name on the list must be checked for confirmation if the farmers want to confirm their name is on the list while they are waiting for the 12th payment.

The farmers need to be aware that PM Kisan is a Central Sector programme that receives 100% of its funding from the Indian Government. Beginning on December 1, 2018, the PM Kisan scheme became functioning.

As part of the programme, farmers receive a yearly income assistance payment of Rs 6,000 in three equal payments that is directly deposited into their bank accounts.

PM Kisan Scheme: Eligibility Criteria

For the PM Kisan scheme, small and marginal farmers who are Indian nationals are eligible to apply for financial help. Moreover all landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable land holding in their names, are also eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

PM Kisan Yojana: Check online beneficiary status verification