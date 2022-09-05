PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’s 12th installment release date out, check here

The 12th installment of the PM Kisan Scheme will be released in 2022, according to the Indian government, and will be placed into farmers' accounts this month. According to officials who provided information regarding the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th installment 2022, the farmers who will benefit from the scheme will receive the next installment by 5 September 2022.

For the PM Kisan scheme, small and marginal farmers who are Indian nationals are eligible to apply for financial help. Moreover all landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable land holding in their names, are also eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

All the beneficiaries of this scheme will be eligible to get the 12th installment of Rs 2000/- directly through the bank account linked to PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana 2022.