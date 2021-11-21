PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers can check payment status, beneficiary name online- Here’s how

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a scheme launched by the Centre with the aim to provide financial aid to the farmers of the country. Under this scheme, a total amount of Rs 6000 is transferred to the beneficiaries by the Centre to help them with basic needs.

Now, only a few days are left for the next installment of the scheme to be deposited into the accounts of farmers, who now have the facility to check the status of their payment online through the official website of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

The amount transferred by the Centre gets deposited directly to the farmers’ bank accounts that are linked with their Aadhaar Card. All the farmers availing of this scheme must note that the amount gets transferred to them in three installments; first in April-July, second in the August-November period, and third in the December-March period.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Check payment status, beneficiary status

Visit the official website of the scheme, pmkisan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Farmers corner’ option.

Click on the link provided in the section.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Click on the beneficiary status option where you can check the application status.

The farmer’s name and amount delivered to his bank account will be displayed on the screen.

Enter your Aadhaar number/ account number/ mobile number.

Click on the option ‘Get Data’.

The transaction details of your account under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be displayed on the screen.

Further, the name of the beneficiary can be viewed by downloading the app of the scheme on your mobile phone.

