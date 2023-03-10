Search icon
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 13th installment: Know how to register complaint, check beneficiary status

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was launched by PM Modi in 2019 to deliver income support to all landholder farmer families across India with cultivable land, subject to specific exceptions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 09:17 AM IST

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 13th installment: Know how to register complaint, check beneficiary status
File Photo

On February 27, PM Modi released the 13th installment of over Rs 16,000 crore as part of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana through direct benefit transfer. However, there are some of the beneficiary farmers that have not received their 13th installment of PM KISAN and these are the channels through which they can register complaints about the same.

Contact pmkisan-ict@gov.in

Call this helpline number 011-24300606.

The beneficiary farmers can also dial the following phone numbers:

PM Kisan Toll Free Number: 18001155266
PM Kisan Helpline Number: 155261
PM Kisan Landline Numbers: 011-23381092, 23382401
PM Kisan’s other helpline: 0120-6025109

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Steps to check the beneficiary status 

Step 1: Visit the official PM KISAN website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

Step 2: Go to the Payment Success tab.

Step 3: On the right-hand side, check the yellow-coloured tab called "Dashboard" 

Step 4: Click on "Dashboard"

Step 5: On the Village Dashboard tab, fill in your details 

Step 6: Select the state, district, Sub-district, and Panchayat 

Step 7: Click on the show button

Step 8: Choose your details 

Step 9: Click on 'Get Report'

Step 10: Now, your name will appear on the Beneficiaries list.

