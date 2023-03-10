PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 13th installment: Know how to register complaint, check beneficiary status

On February 27, PM Modi released the 13th installment of over Rs 16,000 crore as part of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana through direct benefit transfer. However, there are some of the beneficiary farmers that have not received their 13th installment of PM KISAN and these are the channels through which they can register complaints about the same.
Contact pmkisan-ict@gov.in
Call this helpline number 011-24300606.
The beneficiary farmers can also dial the following phone numbers:
PM Kisan Toll Free Number: 18001155266
PM Kisan Helpline Number: 155261
PM Kisan Landline Numbers: 011-23381092, 23382401
PM Kisan’s other helpline: 0120-6025109
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Steps to check the beneficiary status
Step 1: Visit the official PM KISAN website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal
Step 2: Go to the Payment Success tab.
Step 3: On the right-hand side, check the yellow-coloured tab called "Dashboard"
Step 4: Click on "Dashboard"
Step 5: On the Village Dashboard tab, fill in your details
Step 6: Select the state, district, Sub-district, and Panchayat
Step 7: Click on the show button
Step 8: Choose your details
Step 9: Click on 'Get Report'
Step 10: Now, your name will appear on the Beneficiaries list.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was launched by PM Modi in 2019 to deliver income support to all landholder farmer families across India with cultivable land, subject to specific exceptions.