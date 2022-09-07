PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th installment may be delayed, here's why

The government has announced that the small and marginal farmers will get the 12th instalment of the PM Kisan Yojana in 2022. All programme beneficiaries are entitled to receive the 12th payment of Rs 2000/- through a bank account connected to the PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana 2022.

Indian citizens who are small and marginal farmers are eligible to apply for financial assistance under the PM Kisan scheme. All landholding farmer families that are named as owners of cultivable land holdings are furthermore qualified to receive benefits under the programme.

Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or PM Kisan Yojana's eKYC deadline expired on Wednesday, thus the beneficiary farmers must now wait for the central program's 12th instalment. Farmers anticipate that the Center will shortly distribute the PM Kisan Yojana for Farmers' 12th payment but there might be some delay in the release of the funds.

Why PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’s 12th instalment may get delayed

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’s 12th instalment may take some time to arrive in the account of the farmers because neither the waiting for approval by the state is visible in the status of the farmers nor is the FTO generated and payment confirmation is pending. This means that the state governments have not yet started the work of verifying the documents of the farmers. In such a situation, farmers may have to wait for some time this time.