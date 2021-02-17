Headlines

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi final instalment for FY 2020-21 coming soon, check status at pmkisan.gov.in

Last PM Kisan Samman Nidhi installment for FY 2020-21 will be credited soon and hence beneficiaries are advised to keep checking the official website.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 17, 2021, 07:38 PM IST

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or PM Kisan Samman is a government scheme that gives Rs 6,000 annual subsidy to the registered beneficiary farmers in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. According to the scheme, all small and marginal farmers will get up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support.

The Central government's Rs 75,000-crore scheme aims to cover 125 million farmers, irrespective of the size of their landholding in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM Kisan Yojana on December 1, 2018. 

The last PM Kisan Samman Nidhi installment for FY 2020-21 will be credited any time and hence the registered beneficiary farmers are advised to keep a watch as to whether the benefit amount of Rs 2,000 has been transferred in their bank account or not.

Process to check your status

The registered farmers are advised to keep checking the official website of the PM Kisan Samman Yojana - pmkisan.gov.in.

There is a 'Farmer's Corner' in the home page of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, where the registered farmer needs to click.

Then they will get 'Beneficiary Status' option. After a click at this option, you will be redirected to a new page.

At this new web page, the registered farmer needs to fill in one's Aadhaar card number, bank account number or registered mobile number.

After submitting either of these three information, their status will get opened on the computer screen or on their android or smartphone.

There the registered farmers can get information other than their PM Kisan Samman Nidhi installment as well.

If 'FTO Generated and Payment Confirmation is pending' gets displayed on your computer monitor, then you need not to get panic.

It means, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi installment credit is under process and it will be credited in your given bank account soon.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi timeline

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is given in three Instalments.

First Instalment date is April 1 to July 31.

Second Instalment date is August 1 to November 30.

Third Instalment date is December 1 to March 31.

