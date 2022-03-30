PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Deadline for completing eKYC extended to THIS date, here's how you can do it

We have a piece of good news for farmers who are listed under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The Central government has extended the date of completing compulsory eKYC from March 31, 2022, to May 22, 2022.

A flash on the PM Kisan website read, "Deadline of eKYC for all the PM-KISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 22nd May 2022."

PM-KISAN is a central scheme designed to offer financial aid to landholding farmer families, subject to certain exclusion criteria.

Under this scheme, all farmers holding their land are qualified to get financial help of Rs 6,000 per year. The amount is deposited directly into the bank account in 3 equal installments of Rs 2,000 every 4 months. The 11th installment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is likely to get released in April 2022.

Here is a step-by-step process to complete the eKYC process

Step 1: Open the official website of PM Kisan's official website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Step 2: On the right side of the homepage, click on the eKYC option.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click on search

Step 4: Enter your mobile number which is linked to your Aadhaar card.

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

All your details need to match for the eKYC to be successful. In case it is not, you will have to visit the local Aadhar Seva Kendra.

Notably, farmers will also be able to complete the eKYC offline by visiting the nearest Common Service Center (CSC) and showing their Aadhar card to get their KYC verification completed.