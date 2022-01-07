PM Kisan: Didn't receive 10th installment? Here's what you should do

On the first day of this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the 10th installment of Rs 2,000 for farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. However, the money has still not reached the account of some farmers and they are worried about why the money has not arrived in their accounts. If you are one of them, there is no need to worry.

Notably, even after the release of the installment, there are many farmers in whose account the money of the 10th installment has not yet arrived. In such a situation, when farmers are checking their status, they see 'Coming Soon' written on the status. This means money will come into your account soon.

Here's you can check your name in the list

1. Visit the official website of PM Kisan Yojana, pmkisan.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, you will see the option of Farmers Corner.

3. After this, in the Farmers Corner section, you have to click on the option of Beneficiaries List.

4. Select the State, District, Sub District, Block and Village from the drop-down list.

5. Click on Get Report. After that, a new screen will open. In this the complete list of beneficiaries will appear, in which you can check your name.

A helpline number has also been issued to remove the problems of the farmers. Farmers can register their complaints on these numbers.

1. PM Kisan Helpline Number:155261

2. PM Kisan another helpline: 0120-6025109

3. PM Kisan Landline Numbers: 011—23381092, 23382401

4. PM Kisan Toll Free Number: 18001155266

5. PM Kisan's new helpline: 011-24300606

6. E-mail ID: pmkisan-ict@gov.in