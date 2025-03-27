​The Coca-Cola recall currently affects products in Illinois and Wisconsin, but the company hasn't disclosed how plastic ended up in the cans or if other batches are compromised.

Coca-Cola has issued a recall of over 10,000 cans of its Original Taste soda due to potential plastic contamination. The affected products were sold in Illinois and Wisconsin, with the recall first announced on March 6, 2025, and later classified as a Class II recall by the FDA on March 24, 2025. This classification indicates that consumption of the contaminated cans may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, although the risk of serious health issues is considered remote.

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC, based in Milwaukee, has issued a voluntary recall of 864 cases of 12-pack Coca-Cola Classic in 12-oz cans distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin. The recall was initiated due to the products not meeting the company's high-quality standards.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling explained, "We are taking this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing high-quality products to the people who drink our beverages."

The affected products were sold in retail stores across Illinois and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, The Coca-Cola Company has not released a separate statement regarding the recall.

Although Coca-Cola recalls are uncommon, this recent incident is not an isolated event. In December 2023, nearly 2,000 cases of Coca-Cola products, including Sprite, Diet Coke, and Fanta, were recalled due to concerns over foreign material contamination.

Earlier in 2024, Coca-Cola beverages produced in Belgium were pulled from European shelves after excessive chlorate content was detected, highlighting that while rare, Coca-Cola recalls can occur, prompting the company to take steps to address quality control issues and ensure consumer safety.



The Coca-Cola recall currently affects products in Illinois and Wisconsin, but the company hasn't disclosed how plastic ended up in the cans or if other batches are compromised. As a precaution, consumers in nearby states should inspect their product packaging for specific UPC codes that have been flagged.