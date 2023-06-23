Success story: Lost eyesight at 8, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, NIT, his salary is... | Photo: PTI

Huge placement packages bagged by students often grab headlines. But few among them are stories as inspiring as that of Yash Sonakia. The fresh graduate landed a job offer with massive pay from Microsoft last year.

Sonakia was born with glaucoma and lost his eyesight at just 8 years old. However, his parents supported Yash in his dream to become a software engineer. He did his schooling from a school for special needs children till standard 5. After that, he was admitted to a regular school.

25-year-old Yash completed his engineering degree from the Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) in 2021. The visually-impaired student used a screen reader software to study.A year later, he bagged the whopping Rs 47 lakh offer from Microsoft.