HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Pizza Hut breaks silence after Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif inaugurates fake 'Pizza Hut'

The clarification came after photos and videos went viral on social media showing Khawaja Asif inaugurating an unauthorised outlet of the US-based food chain.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 03:53 PM IST

Pizza Hut, the global fast-food brand, has broken its silence after Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confidently inaugurated what appeared to be a new Pizza Hut outlet in Sialkot’s cantonment area. The outlet said that it had no legal connection to it and declared that the outlet was 'unauthorised and fraudulent'.

The clarification came after photos and videos went viral on social media showing Asif unknowingly inaugurating an unauthorised outlet of the US-based food chain. Though the outlet featured Pizza Hut's familiar red roof logo and branding, netizens said that the Sialkot location was missing from Pizza Hut Pakistan's official store list.

In an official statement, the company said, "Pizza Hut Pakistan would like to inform our valued customers that an unauthorised outlet falsely using the Pizza Hut name and branding has opened in Sialkot Cantonment. This outlet is not affiliated with Pizza Hut Pakistan or Yum! Brands and does not follow Pizza Hut International recipes, quality protocols, or food safety standards. We have formally reported this matter to the relevant authorities for immediate action." The company added, "Pizza Hut Pakistan currently operates 16 official stores nationwide - 14 in Lahore and 2 in Islamabad at the moment."

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
