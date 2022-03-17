Pipara & Co LLP paving monumental legacy for next generation CA firms

What C.A. Gyan C. Pipara didn’t know while laying the foundation of his firm four decades back was that he was going to script a success story that would someday pave way for a monumental legacy ahead for the next-generation Chartered Accountant firms.

With more than 40 years of experience at the helm of Pipara & Co. LLP, his insights into the Accounting-Audit domain, especially the ability to analyse financial statements from different angles is considered legendary. He has served on-board of the State Bank of Saurashtra and State Bank of Travancore (both now merged with SBI). He is also a regular speaker on various subjects of Fraud, Investigation, Bank Audits, Balance Sheet Analysis etc. He has to his credit 2 highly sought-after books published by the reputed Taxmann namely, ‘Balance Sheet Decoded’ and ‘Forensic Audit Decoded’, that are considered quite highly amongst the C.A. fraternity.

Instead of counting on those laurels, taking a step ahead in the last decade is the second generation of Pipara, Mr. Namann who had started scaling up the firm into Forensic Audit in the last few years. The firm made in-roads when SEBI released a press note in Oct-2018 to on-board firms for Forensic Audit, of which Pipara & Co. LLP had amazingly made it to the prestigious panel. From there onwards leveraging that expertise and experience, Pipara & Co. LLP got enrolled with CBI, Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), NHB, etc. with a mission to uncover the lid on all serious financial frauds.

With all larger financial-lending institutions scrambling to hire the best suited Forensic Audit experts, Pipara & Co. LLP fits the job precisely well. As per Namann Pipara, Partner at Pipara & Co LLP, “By the time I had joined our firm, my father had already established a strong foothold but I was little lesser inclined to rest on those accolades. I wanted to take this level-up as I knew that with the quick advent of FinTech companies, the next generation challenges will be far higher than the regular Accounting & Auditing. So, I started making a conscious effort to take an active plunge into the Forensic Audit space. Under Shri G. C. Pipara’s mentorship, today we are considered to be one of those rare emerging players who could stand up to Big 4 in this domain.”

Also, on their platter is pan-India expansion beyond the current offices at Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Delhi that hosts more than 200+ staff. In fact, they just took a baby step to go global after registering their entity in the U.S.A. It seems they are on a roll ensuring raised benchmarks for the next generation C.A. firms to look up to. Exemplary role model indeed!

