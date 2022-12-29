Pics: Anant Ambani gets engaged to Radhika Merchant, 'Roka' ceremony held in Rajasthan

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant | Photo: Twitter

Business tycoon and Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant on Thursday. The couple visited Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan where their 'Roka' ceremony was held. Pics surfaced on social media as the couple were seen welcomed to the temple with a vibrant ceremony. Shrinathji Temple is in Nathdwara in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district.

Rajasthan | Anant Ambani visited Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasmand district. pic.twitter.com/ZWKGYn1ON0 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 29, 2022

Anant Ambani is the youngest of Mukesh Ambani’s three children, the other two being Akash and Isha. 1995-born Anant Ambani is seen as one of the heirs for the billionaire’s business empire. Anant pursued his graduation from Brown University in Rhode Island, US after schooling from Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Anant and Radhika Merchant are childhood friends.

Radhika Merchant is a graduate from New York University. The future daughter-in-law of Mukesh and Nita Ambani is a trained classical dancer who comes from a prominent family. Radhika Merchant’s father Viren Merchant is CEO of Encore Healthcare. She is also a Director with Encore Healthcare. She attained her training in classical dance from Mumbai’s famous 25-year-old Shree Nibha Arts dance academy under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar.

Radhika grabbed headlines in June 2022 when she did a classical dance performance, a grand Arangetram ceremony hosted by Ambanis, at the Jio World Centre. Hosts of high-profile names attended the ‘Arangetram’ ceremony, which means the ascent of a dancer to stage after their training is formally complete.

Congratulations to the Ambani family on the engagement today of Anant and Radhika pic.twitter.com/05ludrCFjg — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 29, 2022

Engagement celebrations later in the day

The pre-wedding festivities for Anant and Radhika have now officially begun with the ‘Roka’ ceremony. Wishes poured in for the young couple who are now expected to soon tie the knot. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Group President Parimal Nathwani led the wishes, congratulating Anant and Radhika on Twitter.

“Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always.#AnantAmbani,” Nathwani tweeted.

Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always. #AnantAmbani pic.twitter.com/BmgKDFsPYh — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 29, 2022

Anant was seen in a blue kurta with an embroidered jacket for the big occasion. His fiance Radhika wore a pretty saree. The couple got ‘Rokafied’ in the presence of the Ambani and Merchant families at the Shrinathji temple. They sought blessings of the deity, receiving the blessings of the priests and participated in traditional Raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies. An engagement celebration will be done later in the day.

