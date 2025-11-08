FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Winter session of Parliament to be held from December 1 to 19: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the service?

Good news for 'RoKo' fans! Team India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set for return on THIS date

Delhi-NCR Pollution: Restrictions on vehicles, staggered office timings; know what's allowed, what's not amid 'very poor' AQI

Bengaluru woman alleges Rapido driver touched her legs during ride: 'Bhaiya, kya kar rahe ho'

No India vs Pakistan clash at LA 2028 Olympics? Here's why USA may miss out on cricket's biggest rivalry

Team India's complete fixtures before ICC T20I World Cup 20126

R Ashwin makes BOLD call on Dhruv Jurel after impressive show: 'Making it hard for...'

Rowdy Rathore 2 in making with Kannada director, but WITHOUT Akshay Kumar? Netizens brutally troll Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'Yeh Kartik ya Vicky ko..'

PhysicsWallah IPO: Alakh Pandey gets HUGE Rs 136 crore investment from foreign firm ahead of IPO, its business is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: After 'justifying' cheating, Twinkle Khanna says Gen-Z 'changes partners like clothes', gets brutally roasted: 'Mohalle wali aunty nikli'

Twinkle Khanna says Gen-Z 'changes partners like clothes' gets brutally roasted

Winter session of Parliament to be held from December 1 to 19: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Winter session of Parliament to be held from December 1 to 19: Union Minister

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the service?

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the serv

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

PhysicsWallah IPO: Alakh Pandey gets HUGE Rs 136 crore investment from foreign firm ahead of IPO, its business is...

PhysicsWallah is preparing to launch its Rs 3,480-crore initial public offering (IPO), opening on November 11.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 04:34 PM IST

PhysicsWallah IPO: Alakh Pandey gets HUGE Rs 136 crore investment from foreign firm ahead of IPO, its business is...
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

PhysicsWallah IPO: PhysicsWallah, an edtech unicorn of Alakh Pandey, has received huge investment from Think Investments, a global investment firm. The company has invested over Rs 136 crore in the edtech unicorn as part of a pre-IPO funding round, PTI reported. The fresh infusion comes as the company gears up for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) next week.

Think Investments infuses Rs 136 crore in PhysicsWallah

As part of the transaction, Think Investments picked up 1.07 crore equity shares, amounting to 0.37 per cent stake in PhysicsWallah from 14 employees of the edtech firm. The shares were bought at Rs 127 per piece, which is 17 per cent above the issue price. This translates into a transaction size of Rs 136.17 crore.

What PhysicsWallah said on investment

In a public announcement, PhysicsWallah said, "Pursuant to share purchase agreement dated November 3 read with the amendment letter dated November 3, 2025 entered into, 14 employees of the company have transferred an aggregate of 10,722,708 equity shares... to Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP on November 4, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 136.17 crore." 

What is Think Investments?

Think Investments is a USD 4 billion global investment firm, focusing on backing technology-driven early-stage businesses. In India, Think Investments has built a diverse portfolio with investments in some of the prominent companies, including Swiggy, FirstCry, Urban Company, PharmEasy, Experian, Spinny, NSE, Star Health, Meesho, Rapido, Chaayos, and Dream11.

PhysicsWallah IPO

PhysicsWallah is preparing to launch its Rs 3,480-crore initial public offering (IPO), opening on November 11. The IPO proceeds will be used to fund expansion and growth initiatives. The issue will close on November 13, with anchor investor allocation scheduled for November 10.

READ | Bad news for Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel's shares fall over 4% due to...; market cap declines to Rs...

PhysicsWallah IPO Price Band

The firm has fixed a price band of Rs 103-109 per share, targeting a valuation of over Rs 31,500 crore at the upper end. The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 3,100 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 380 crore by co-founders and promoters Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob. Currently, the promoters together hold 80.62 per cent of the company, which will reduce to 72 per cent post-IPO.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Winter session of Parliament to be held from December 1 to 19: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
Winter session of Parliament to be held from December 1 to 19: Union Minister
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the service?
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the serv
Good news for 'RoKo' fans! Team India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set for return on THIS date
Good news for 'RoKo' fans! Team India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set for
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Restrictions on vehicles, staggered office timings; know what's allowed, what's not amid 'very poor' AQI
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Restrictions on vehicles, staggered office timings; know...
Bengaluru woman alleges Rapido driver touched her legs during ride: 'Bhaiya, kya kar rahe ho'
Bengaluru woman alleges Rapido driver touched her legs during ride
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE