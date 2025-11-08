PhysicsWallah IPO: Alakh Pandey gets HUGE Rs 136 crore investment from foreign firm ahead of IPO, its business is...

Winter session of Parliament to be held from December 1 to 19: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
PhysicsWallah is preparing to launch its Rs 3,480-crore initial public offering (IPO), opening on November 11.
PhysicsWallah IPO: PhysicsWallah, an edtech unicorn of Alakh Pandey, has received huge investment from Think Investments, a global investment firm. The company has invested over Rs 136 crore in the edtech unicorn as part of a pre-IPO funding round, PTI reported. The fresh infusion comes as the company gears up for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) next week.
Think Investments infuses Rs 136 crore in PhysicsWallah
As part of the transaction, Think Investments picked up 1.07 crore equity shares, amounting to 0.37 per cent stake in PhysicsWallah from 14 employees of the edtech firm. The shares were bought at Rs 127 per piece, which is 17 per cent above the issue price. This translates into a transaction size of Rs 136.17 crore.
In a public announcement, PhysicsWallah said, "Pursuant to share purchase agreement dated November 3 read with the amendment letter dated November 3, 2025 entered into, 14 employees of the company have transferred an aggregate of 10,722,708 equity shares... to Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP on November 4, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 136.17 crore."
Think Investments is a USD 4 billion global investment firm, focusing on backing technology-driven early-stage businesses. In India, Think Investments has built a diverse portfolio with investments in some of the prominent companies, including Swiggy, FirstCry, Urban Company, PharmEasy, Experian, Spinny, NSE, Star Health, Meesho, Rapido, Chaayos, and Dream11.
PhysicsWallah is preparing to launch its Rs 3,480-crore initial public offering (IPO), opening on November 11. The IPO proceeds will be used to fund expansion and growth initiatives. The issue will close on November 13, with anchor investor allocation scheduled for November 10.
The firm has fixed a price band of Rs 103-109 per share, targeting a valuation of over Rs 31,500 crore at the upper end. The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 3,100 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 380 crore by co-founders and promoters Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob. Currently, the promoters together hold 80.62 per cent of the company, which will reduce to 72 per cent post-IPO.