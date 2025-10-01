Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...

Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known for use of...

Divya Khosla Kumar shares her eating habits; what she eats and avoids to stay healthy

Shah Rukh Khan becomes world's richest actor, beats Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger; billionaire King Khan's net worth is..

IND vs WI Test series: Live streaming, head-to-head records, possible Playing XI and more

Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu breaks silence on Indian users' data amid Arattai app popularity: 'Customer data is hosted in...'

China's DF-5C Missile: Game-changer that threatens global nuclear balance

Behind Trump's Gaza Blueprint: What India stands to gain or lose

PM Modi, US President Trump likely to hold meeting in Malaysia, first since tariff war

Physics Wallah’s Alakh Pandey debuts in Hurun Rich List 2025, his net worth is Rs..., know story behind India’s biggest ed-tech

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...

India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Adani, Ambani or Tata....

Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known for use of...

Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known

Divya Khosla Kumar shares her eating habits; what she eats and avoids to stay healthy

Divya Khosla Kumar shares her eating habits; what she eats and avoids to be fit

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Physics Wallah’s Alakh Pandey debuts in Hurun Rich List 2025, his net worth is Rs..., know story behind India’s biggest ed-tech

Edtech entrepreneurs Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, who co-founded Physics Wallah, have gained another feat by making their debut on the Hurun India Rich List 2025. This came after the wealth of two of the top entrepreneurs in India increased by a stunning 223% each last year.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 05:16 PM IST

Physics Wallah’s Alakh Pandey debuts in Hurun Rich List 2025, his net worth is Rs..., know story behind India’s biggest ed-tech
Alakh Pandey
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Edtech entrepreneurs Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, who co-founded Physics Wallah, have gained another feat by making their debut on the Hurun India Rich List 2025. This came after the wealth of two of the top entrepreneurs in India increased by a stunning 223% each last year. According to the Hurun report, both Pandey and Maheshwari have a current net worth of Rs 14,520 crore, which is the result of the constant popularity of Physics Wallah among IIT aspirants and its journey, which saw the founders evolving their work to bring a revolution in the education sector.

After featuring in the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Pandey and Ajmer-based Maheshwari have joined India’s fastest wealth creators club in terms of percentage.

Who is Alakh Pandey?

Alakh Pandey is one of India's top educators, born on October 2, 1991, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He studied at Bishop Johnson School & College in Allahabad and then pursued a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering at Harcourt Butler Technical University in Kanpur but left college in his third year, after realizing that this is not his true passion.

Entrepreneurial journey

Alakh Pandey launched his YouTube channel in 2016 by the name Physics Wallah, which initially started as a free online education platform, specifically teaching physics to prepare students for competitive exams like JEE and NEET. What drew lakhs of students to the platform was his unique teaching style that was engaging which ultimately contributed in his popularity thereby increasing his subscriber base. By 2024, his channel had gained over 13 million subscribers. In 2020, he co-founded the Physics Wallah app, taking his teachings further by expanding his educational resources and access. The platform became India's first ed-tech company to have unicorn status in 2022, valued at more than USD 1.1 billion after raising massive funding. As of 2025, more than 10 million users have downloaded the app through the Android Play Store.

Who are the others in the Hurun Rich List India 2025?

Mukesh Ambani and family have again been featured as India's richest. The Reliance Industries chairman has a whopping net worth of Rs 9.55 lakh crore, according to the 14th edition of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, ET reported. Gautam Adani and family trail closely behind at Rs 8.15 lakh crore.

The head of Bajaj Group, Niraj Bajaj and family, came on top among the biggest gainers on a year-on-year basis, after it reached Rs 2.33 lakh crore with an addition of Rs 69,875 crore. Wipro's Azim Premji and family also recorded a 16% rise in wealth to Rs 2,21,250 lakh crore, claiming the eighth position. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump's tariffs hit Indian exports; ADB lowers GDP projection to...
Donald Trump's tariffs hit Indian exports; ADB lowers GDP projection to...
Varun Dhawan stays calm as his driver allegedly abuses man after minor crash; fans hail actor’s reaction: Watch
Varun Dhawan stays calm as his driver allegedly abuses man after minor crash
Kantara Chapter 1: You won't believe how much Rishab Shetty charged to star, direct mythological sequel, he took away...
Kantara Chapter 1: You won't believe how much Rishab Shetty charged to star, dir
Durga Ashtami 2025: Best wishes, messages to share with your loved ones on Maha Ashtami
Durga Ashtami 2025: Best wishes, messages to share on Maha Ashtami
After hailing Trump’s Gaza peace plan, Israeli PM Netanyahu gives BIG statement, says this on Palestinian statehood
After hailing Trump’s Gaza peace plan, Israeli PM Netanyahu gives BIG statement,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE