Physics Wallah’s Alakh Pandey debuts in Hurun Rich List 2025, his net worth is Rs..., know story behind India’s biggest ed-tech

Edtech entrepreneurs Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, who co-founded Physics Wallah, have gained another feat by making their debut on the Hurun India Rich List 2025. This came after the wealth of two of the top entrepreneurs in India increased by a stunning 223% each last year. According to the Hurun report, both Pandey and Maheshwari have a current net worth of Rs 14,520 crore, which is the result of the constant popularity of Physics Wallah among IIT aspirants and its journey, which saw the founders evolving their work to bring a revolution in the education sector.

After featuring in the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Pandey and Ajmer-based Maheshwari have joined India’s fastest wealth creators club in terms of percentage.

Who is Alakh Pandey?

Alakh Pandey is one of India's top educators, born on October 2, 1991, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He studied at Bishop Johnson School & College in Allahabad and then pursued a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering at Harcourt Butler Technical University in Kanpur but left college in his third year, after realizing that this is not his true passion.

Entrepreneurial journey

Alakh Pandey launched his YouTube channel in 2016 by the name Physics Wallah, which initially started as a free online education platform, specifically teaching physics to prepare students for competitive exams like JEE and NEET. What drew lakhs of students to the platform was his unique teaching style that was engaging which ultimately contributed in his popularity thereby increasing his subscriber base. By 2024, his channel had gained over 13 million subscribers. In 2020, he co-founded the Physics Wallah app, taking his teachings further by expanding his educational resources and access. The platform became India's first ed-tech company to have unicorn status in 2022, valued at more than USD 1.1 billion after raising massive funding. As of 2025, more than 10 million users have downloaded the app through the Android Play Store.

Who are the others in the Hurun Rich List India 2025?

Mukesh Ambani and family have again been featured as India's richest. The Reliance Industries chairman has a whopping net worth of Rs 9.55 lakh crore, according to the 14th edition of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, ET reported. Gautam Adani and family trail closely behind at Rs 8.15 lakh crore.

The head of Bajaj Group, Niraj Bajaj and family, came on top among the biggest gainers on a year-on-year basis, after it reached Rs 2.33 lakh crore with an addition of Rs 69,875 crore. Wipro's Azim Premji and family also recorded a 16% rise in wealth to Rs 2,21,250 lakh crore, claiming the eighth position.