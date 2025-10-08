Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PhonePe simplifies subscription payments, partners with RuPay, JioHotstar to avoid failures, know how

PhonePe Payment Gateway (PhonePe PG) on Wednesday announced a partnership with RuPay and JioHotstar to simplify subscription payments with UPI AutoPay. PhonePe PG announced the rollout of its subscription IQ, anchored by UPI AutoPay on RuPay credit cards, in collaboration with JioHotstar.

IANS

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 05:05 PM IST

PhonePe has partnered with RuPay, Jiohotstar
PhonePe Payment Gateway (PhonePe PG) on Wednesday announced a partnership with RuPay and JioHotstar to simplify subscription payments with UPI AutoPay. PhonePe PG announced the rollout of its subscription IQ, anchored by UPI AutoPay on RuPay credit cards, in collaboration with JioHotstar at the ongoing Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 here. The move enables PhonePe PG to offer UPI AutoPay mandates powered by RuPay credit cards, creating a convenient way for customers to manage recurring payments.

Traditionally, UPI AutoPay mandates were linked directly to bank accounts, which meant payments could fail if the account balance was low on the debit date.

By enabling UPI AutoPay on RuPay credit cards, customers now have the flexibility to route their subscription payments through a credit line, ensuring uninterrupted access to services like JioHotstar without worrying about failed renewals due to insufficient funds.

For merchants and businesses, this might translate into fewer payment failures, lower customer drop-offs, and a smoother subscription experience.

The solution supports multiple recurring payment modes -- from UPI AutoPay to eNACH and card-based recurring billing, giving merchants a single platform to manage all types of subscription payments efficiently.

“With this launch, we aim to give users a simple and reliable way to manage recurring payments. They can set up AutoPay once, enjoy uninterrupted access to services, and cancel anytime as per their choice. For merchants, this feature ensures higher payment reliability and smoother transactions,” said Ankit Gaur, Head – Payment Gateway & Online Merchants, PhonePe.

“By bringing RuPay Credit Cards to UPI AutoPay, we are giving the ecosystem a solution that is simple for users, reliable for businesses, and built for scale,” he added.

The new feature will soon be available to more businesses through PhonePe PG’s subscription suite, paving the way for more reliable and customer-friendly recurring payments across India.

“At JioHotstar, our priority is to deliver a seamless entertainment experience to our subscribers. This partnership ensures our users enjoy uninterrupted access to their favourite shows and movies, and brings both convenience and reliability to subscription payments, making it easier than ever for customers to stay connected to the stories they love,” a JioHotstar spokesperson said. 

