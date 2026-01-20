PhonePe gets SEBI nod for India's second-largest fintech IPO, to file updated DRHP soon

PhonePe's public listing will set a crucial benchmark for India's digital payments sector.

PhonePe, one of India's leading Indian digital payments and financial services platforms, has received SEBI approval for its initial public offering (IPO). The company will be filing its Updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (UDRHP) soon. This will set the stage for India's most anticipated fintech IPO in the near horizon, PTI reported, quoting sources familiar with the development.

The IPO will be an Offer For Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. The company will not be raising any additional primary capital in the IPO, said the sources. PhonePe's public listing will set a crucial benchmark for India's digital payments sector and could pave the way for other fintech unicorns eyeing public markets.

PhonePe in India's digital payments

PhonePe leads India's digital payments market with over 45 per cent market share in UPI transactions. In December 2025, the company processed 9.8 billion transactions, according to NPCI data.

Anchored by the success of the digital payments platform, the company expanded into financial services such as Insurance, lending, and wealth and launched new consumer tech businesses Share.Market, and the Indus Appstore. PhonePe was founded by Sameer Nigam (CEO), Rahul Chari (CTO), and Burzin Engineer (CRO) in December 2015.

PhonePe Revenue for FY24-25

The company had posted Rs 7,115 crore in revenue for FY24-25, marking a 40 per cent year-on-year increase. The company also turned free cash flow positive with an operating cash flow of Rs 1,202 crore. Its adjusted PAT (excluding ESOP costs) more than tripled to Rs 630 crore.