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Petrol pumps seek UPI MDR exemption; Govt likely to examine demand

Petrol pumps may be exempt from UPI MDR as the government assesses dealers’ demand ahead of new charges for UPI transactions above Rs 2,000.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 04:36 PM IST

Petrol pumps seek UPI MDR exemption; Govt likely to examine demand
Petrol pumps seek UPI MDR exemption; Govt likely to examine demand (Representative image/ANI)
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The government is likely to examine a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) exemption on select UPI transactions, including a specific request for petrol pumps.  The issue could be discussed at a higher level before any final decision is taken, according to reports citing government sources.

Petrol Pumps’ Exemption From UPI MDR Under Review?

According to government sources, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) is likely to examine the representation seeking relief for petrol pumps. No final decision has been taken so far. No proposal seeking changes to the announced MDR charges has reached them "as of now", said the sources, as reported by Moneycontrol.com.

The All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) has sought a complete exemption for petrol pumps from MDR and related transaction charges on UPI payments above Rs 2,000. The Petroleum Ministry has also forwarded petrol pump dealers’ demand to the Finance Ministry, according to government sources. In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 16, AIPDA President Ajay Bansal sought government intervention over the payment processing costs.

The association argued that the petrol pump dealers operated on fixed margins determined by oil marketing companies(OMCs), and these margins are linked to the amount of fuel sold rather than individual transactions. As a result, increasing earnings in proportion to the value of transactions cannot be possible for dealers. Hence, the association sought complete exemption from MDR and related transaction charges on UPI payments at petrol pumps. It has also reportedly sought specific relief for fuel outlets from both percentage-based MDR and fixed transaction charges if the broader MDR framework remains in place. 

UPI MDR framework

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on September 15 introduced an MDR framework, under which UPI merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 will attract an MDR of 0.4 per cent, while consumers will continue to transact free of cost using UPI. The government has said around 96 per cent of P2M transactions will remain unaffected, while MDR will be distributed among payment ecosystem participants, including banks and payment application providers. Under the new framework, an MDR of 0.4 per cent will apply to Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, with the MDR capped at Rs 300 per transaction. 

The standard rate has been set at 0.4%, while specified sectors, including fuel, will have a flat MDR of Rs 5 on qualifying transactions. 

Meanwhile, Petrol pump dealers in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have said they will stop accepting UPI payments above Rs 2,000 from October 15, citing the MDR burden. They said the customers would continue to have the option of making payments through cards. Even traders in Indore had observed a symbolic ‘No UPI Day’ to protest against the proposed imposition, with several shopkeepers putting up stickers outside their establishments as part of the protest.

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