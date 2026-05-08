Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 8, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Across India, petrol prices currently range from approximately Rs 82 to Rs 109 per litre, while diesel prices vary between Rs 78 and Rs 97 per litre, depending on state-specific taxes and regional factors.

Fuel prices continue to be influenced by global crude oil rates, fluctuations in the rupee-US dollar exchange rate, and domestic tax policies. Despite global volatility, oil marketing companies have largely maintained stability in retail fuel prices. However, fuel in India remains relatively expensive compared to some neighbouring countries, mainly due to higher tax components.

Petrol and diesel rates in major cities:

New Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.54, Diesel Rs 90.03

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.41, Diesel Rs 92.02

Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.92, Diesel Rs 90.99

Chennai: Petrol Rs 100.84, Diesel Rs 92.39

Patna: Petrol Rs 105.23, Diesel Rs 91.49

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 104.72, Diesel Rs 90.21

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.33, Diesel Rs 96.21

Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 94.30, Diesel Rs 82.45

Fuel prices vary across cities due to differences in VAT, local taxes, and transportation costs. Among major cities, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram remain among the most expensive for petrol, while regions like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands continue to have comparatively lower prices.

Why fuel prices remain stable:

Fuel rates in India have stayed largely steady due to government oversight, tax structures, and calibrated pricing strategies. Key influencing factors include international crude oil trends, exchange rates, domestic demand and both central and state taxes. Petrol consumption continues to rise steadily, reflecting sustained demand across the country.

India consumed around 220 million metric tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products in 2023, with fuel demand continuing to rise alongside increasing vehicle ownership and transport activity. Diesel remains especially critical for India’s logistics and goods transport sector, accounting for a major share of commercial fuel consumption.

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Will fuel prices rise?

While public sector oil marketing companies are maintaining price stability for now, any sharp increase in global crude oil prices, supply disruptions, geopolitical tensions, or depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar could lead to an upward revision in petrol and diesel prices in the coming months.