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Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 4, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai on May 4, 2026, remained unchanged compared to the previous day. Petrol is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre, while diesel also stays steady at Rs 90.03 per litre.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 04, 2026, 09:42 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 4, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
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Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai on May 4, 2026, remained unchanged compared to the previous day. Petrol is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre, while diesel also stays steady at Rs 90.03 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in Mumbai have shown minor fluctuations, ranging between Rs 103.50 and Rs 103.54 per litre, while diesel prices have remained stable with no significant changes during this period.

Across India, petrol prices currently range from approximately Rs 82 to Rs 109 per litre, while diesel prices vary from Rs 78 to Rs 97 per litre, depending on state-specific taxes and regional factors.

Fuel prices continue to be influenced by global crude oil rates, exchange rate fluctuations between the rupee and the US dollar, and domestic tax policies. Despite global volatility, oil marketing companies have maintained stability in retail prices. However, fuel in India remains relatively expensive compared to some neighbouring countries, mainly due to the higher tax components included in the price.

Petrol and diesel rates in major cities:

  • New Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67
  • Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.54, Diesel Rs 90.03
  • Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.41, Diesel Rs 92.02
  • Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.92, Diesel Rs 90.99
  • Chennai: Petrol Rs 100.84, Diesel Rs 92.39
  • Patna: Petrol Rs 105.42, Diesel Rs 91.67
  • Jaipur: Petrol Rs 104.72, Diesel Rs 90.21
  • Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.48, Diesel Rs 96.48
  • Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 94.30, Diesel Rs 82.45

Fuel prices vary across cities due to differences in VAT, local taxes, and transportation costs. Among major cities, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram remain some of the most expensive for petrol, while regions like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands continue to have comparatively lower prices.

Why fuel prices remain stable:

Fuel rates in India have stayed largely steady due to government oversight, tax structures, and calibrated pricing strategies. Key influencing factors include international crude oil trends, exchange rates, domestic demand, and both central and state taxes. Petrol consumption in particular continues to rise steadily, reflecting sustained demand across the country.

Also read: Gold, silver prices today, May 4, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Will fuel prices rise?

While public sector oil marketing companies are maintaining price stability for now, any sharp increase in global crude oil prices, supply disruptions, or depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar could lead to an upward revision in petrol and diesel prices in the coming months.

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