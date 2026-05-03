Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 3, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai on May 3, 2026, remained unchanged compared to the previous day. Petrol is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre, and diesel is priced at Rs 90.03 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai on May 3, 2026, remained unchanged compared to the previous day. Petrol is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre, and diesel is priced at Rs 90.03 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have shown minor fluctuations between Rs 103.50 and Rs 103.54 per litre, while diesel prices have remained steady without any significant change.

Price overview across India:

Petrol: Prices range from Rs 82.46 per litre in Andaman & Nicobar to Rs 109.64 per litre in Andhra Pradesh.

Diesel: Prices range from Rs 78.05 per litre in Andaman & Nicobar to Rs 97.47 per litre in Andhra Pradesh.

Fuel prices across India are influenced by various factors, including global crude oil rates, exchange rate fluctuations between the rupee and the US dollar, and domestic tax policies. Despite minor fluctuations in global oil prices, domestic retail prices have largely remained stable, reflecting controlled pricing strategies by oil marketing companies and government policies. However, fuel in India continues to be relatively expensive compared to some neighbouring countries due to higher taxes.

Fuel prices in major cities (May 3, 2026):

New Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.54, Diesel Rs 90.03

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.41, Diesel Rs 92.02

Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.96, Diesel Rs 90.99

Chennai: Petrol Rs 100.80, Diesel Rs 92.39

Patna: Petrol Rs 105.74, Diesel Rs 91.97

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 104.47, Diesel Rs 89.98

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.40, Diesel Rs 96.28

Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 94.30, Diesel Rs 82.45

Fuel prices vary significantly across cities, influenced by state-specific taxes, local transport costs, and VAT differences. Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram have among the highest petrol prices, while areas like Andaman & Nicobar feature lower rates.

Why fuel prices remain stable:

Fuel prices in India have remained largely stable due to government oversight, structured tax policies, and consistent pricing strategies by oil marketing companies. Key factors influencing fuel prices include:

Global crude oil trends Exchange rates between the rupee and the US dollar Domestic fuel consumption patterns Tax components (both central and state)

What could cause fuel price increases:

While fuel prices have remained steady for now, any sharp rise in global crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions, or a depreciation of the rupee against the dollar could lead to higher petrol and diesel prices. Fuel demand, particularly for petrol, continues to rise steadily in India, driven by a growing number of vehicles on the road, especially among young buyers, leading to increased petrol consumption.

Also read: Gold, silver prices today, May 3, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Will fuel prices rise?

Public sector oil marketing companies are likely to maintain price stability for now, but any significant shift in the global oil market could prompt adjustments in the coming months.