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Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 28, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol prices in Mumbai fell slightly to Rs 111.18 per litre on May 28, 2026, while diesel remained unchanged at Rs 97.83 per litre. Fuel prices across India continue to stay largely stable despite fluctuations in global crude oil prices and currency exchange rates.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 28, 2026, 10:44 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 28, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
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Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai on May 28, 2026, witnessed slight changes compared to the previous day. Petrol is priced at Rs 111.18 per litre, down by Rs 0.03, while diesel remained unchanged at Rs 97.83 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in Mumbai have fluctuated between Rs 107.59 and Rs 111.21 per litre, while diesel prices moved between Rs 94.08 and Rs 97.83 per litre during the same period.

Across India, petrol prices currently range from approximately Rs 88 to Rs 118 per litre, while diesel prices vary between Rs 84 and Rs 105 per litre, depending on state taxes, transportation costs, dealer commissions, and regional pricing policies.

Fuel prices continue to be influenced by international crude oil prices, fluctuations in the rupee-US dollar exchange rate, and domestic taxation policies. Despite volatility in global energy markets, oil marketing companies have largely maintained stable retail fuel prices. However, fuel prices in India remain comparatively higher than in several neighbouring countries due to substantial tax components imposed by both the central and state governments.

Petrol and diesel rates in major cities:

  • New Delhi: Petrol Rs 102.12, Diesel Rs 95.20
  • Mumbai: Petrol Rs 111.18, Diesel Rs 97.83
  • Kolkata: Petrol Rs 113.51, Diesel Rs 99.82
  • Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 110.89, Diesel Rs 98.80
  • Chennai: Petrol Rs 107.77, Diesel Rs 99.55
  • Patna: Petrol Rs 113.72, Diesel Rs 99.71
  • Jaipur: Petrol Rs 112.30, Diesel Rs 97.45
  • Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 115.49, Diesel Rs 104.41
  • Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 101.54, Diesel Rs 89.47

Fuel prices differ across cities due to variations in VAT, local taxes, freight charges, and dealer commissions. Among major cities, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram continue to record some of the highest petrol prices, while regions such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands maintain comparatively lower fuel prices.

Why fuel prices remain stable:

Fuel prices in India have stayed relatively stable due to calibrated pricing strategies adopted by oil marketing companies, government oversight, and prevailing tax structures. Key factors influencing fuel prices include global crude oil prices, exchange rate fluctuations, domestic fuel demand, transportation costs, and central and state taxes. Petrol consumption in India continues to rise steadily due to increasing vehicle ownership and expanding transport activity across the country.

India consumed around 220 million metric tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products in 2023, with fuel demand continuing to grow in both urban and rural areas. Diesel remains especially important for India’s logistics and transportation sector, accounting for a major share of commercial fuel consumption nationwide.

Also read: 

Will fuel prices rise?

While public sector oil marketing companies are currently maintaining price stability, any sharp increase in global crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions in oil-producing regions, supply disruptions, or weakening of the rupee against the US dollar could lead to an upward revision in petrol and diesel prices in the coming months.

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