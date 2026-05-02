FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 2, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 2, 2026: Check city-wise rates here

West Bengal Election: Repolling Begins In 15 Booths After EVM Tampering Complaints | Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Election: Repolling Begins In 15 Booths After EVM Tampering Complaints | Mamata Banerjee

Bengal News: TMC Moves SC Against EC Order On Counting Supervisors | BJP vs TMC | Bengal Election

Bengal News: TMC Moves SC Against EC Order On Counting Supervisors | BJP vs TMC | Bengal Election

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week

From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 2, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai remained unchanged at Rs 103.54 and Rs 90.03 per litre, with fuel rates across India staying largely stable despite minor fluctuations.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 02, 2026, 10:16 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 2, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai on May 2, 2026, remained unchanged compared to the previous day. Petrol is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre with no change, while diesel also stands steady at Rs 90.03 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have shown minor fluctuations between Rs 103.50 and Rs 103.54 per litre, whereas diesel prices have remained stable for a prolonged period, showing almost no volatility.

Across India, petrol prices currently range between approximately Rs 82 and Rs 109 per litre, while diesel prices vary from around Rs 78 to Rs 97 per litre, depending on state-specific taxes and regional factors.

Fuel prices continue to be influenced by global crude oil rates, exchange rate movements between the rupee and the US dollar, and domestic tax policies. Despite fluctuations in international markets, oil marketing companies have largely maintained stability in retail prices. However, fuel in India remains relatively expensive compared to some neighbouring countries due to higher tax components.

Petrol and diesel rates in major cities:

  • New Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67
  • Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.54, Diesel Rs 90.03
  • Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.41, Diesel Rs 92.02
  • Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.92, Diesel Rs 90.99
  • Chennai: Petrol Rs 100.84, Diesel Rs 92.39
  • Patna: Petrol Rs 105.42, Diesel Rs 91.67
  • Jaipur: Petrol Rs 104.72, Diesel Rs 90.21
  • Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.48, Diesel Rs 96.48
  • Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 94.30, Diesel Rs 82.45

Fuel prices vary across cities due to differences in VAT, local taxes, and transportation costs. Among major cities, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram remain among the most expensive for petrol, while regions like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands continue to have comparatively lower prices.

Why fuel prices remain stable:

Fuel rates in India have stayed largely steady due to government oversight, tax structures, and calibrated pricing strategies. Key influencing factors include international crude oil trends, exchange rates, domestic demand, and central and state taxes. Fuel consumption, particularly petrol, continues to rise steadily, reflecting sustained demand.

Also read: Gold, silver prices today, May 2, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Will fuel prices rise?

Public sector oil marketing companies are maintaining price stability for now. However, any sharp increase in global crude oil prices, supply disruptions, or depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar could lead to an upward revision in petrol and diesel prices in the coming months.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 2, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 2, 2026: Check city-wise rates here
Donald Trump was wearing ‘diaper’? US President’s photo with unusual bulge under suit goes viral, netizens say, ‘morbidly obese’
Donald Trump was wearing ‘diaper’? US President’s photo goes viral
Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: MP tourism boat ignored storm alert, survivors allege panic over life jackets
MP tourism boat ignored storm alert, survivors allege panic over life jackets
US-Iran Conflict: Donald Trump warns of tough choices as Tehran negotiations face deadlock
Donald Trump warns of tough choices as Tehran negotiations face deadlock
Donald Trump launches fresh attack against US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, calls her ‘phoney’, mocks her Somalian background: ‘It is filthy’
Donald Trump launches fresh attack against US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's greenfield high-speed corridor designed with 120 kmph
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's high-speed corridor
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designer and entrepreneur
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designe
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement