Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 18, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained stable on May 18, 2026, with Mumbai petrol at Rs 106.68 per litre and diesel at Rs 93.14 per litre. Fuel prices continue to depend on crude oil rates, taxes and rupee-dollar fluctuations, while demand across India remains strong.

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai on May 18, 2026, remained largely stable compared to the previous day. Petrol is priced at Rs 106.68 per litre with no change, while diesel also remained unchanged at Rs 93.14 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in Mumbai have fluctuated between Rs 103.54 and Rs 106.68 per litre, while diesel prices have moved between Rs 90.03 and Rs 93.14 per litre during the same period.

Across India, petrol prices currently range from approximately Rs 84 to Rs 113 per litre, while diesel prices vary between Rs 80 and Rs 101 per litre, depending on state taxes, transportation costs, dealer commissions, and regional pricing policies.

Fuel prices continue to be influenced by international crude oil prices, fluctuations in the rupee-US dollar exchange rate, and domestic taxation policies. Despite volatility in global energy markets, oil marketing companies have largely maintained stable retail fuel prices. However, fuel prices in India remain comparatively higher than in several neighbouring countries due to substantial tax components imposed by both the central and state governments.

Petrol and diesel rates in major cities:

New Delhi: Petrol Rs 97.77, Diesel Rs 90.67

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 106.68, Diesel Rs 93.14

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 108.70, Diesel Rs 95.13

Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 106.17, Diesel Rs 94.10

Chennai: Petrol Rs 103.67, Diesel Rs 95.25

Patna: Petrol Rs 108.92, Diesel Rs 94.97

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 107.61, Diesel Rs 92.90

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 110.61, Diesel Rs 99.38

Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 97.27, Diesel Rs 85.25

Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 110.89, Diesel Rs 98.96

Fuel prices differ across cities due to variations in VAT, local taxes, freight charges, and dealer commissions. Among major cities, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram continue to record among the highest petrol prices, while regions such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands maintain comparatively lower fuel prices.

Why fuel prices remain stable:

Fuel prices in India have stayed relatively stable due to calibrated pricing strategies adopted by oil marketing companies, government oversight, and prevailing tax structures. Key factors influencing fuel prices include global crude oil prices, exchange rate fluctuations, domestic fuel demand, transportation costs, and central and state taxes. Petrol consumption in India continues to rise steadily due to increasing vehicle ownership and expanding transport activity across the country.

India consumed around 220 million metric tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products in 2023, with fuel demand continuing to grow in both urban and rural areas. Diesel remains especially important for India’s logistics and transportation sector, accounting for a major share of commercial fuel consumption nationwide.

Also read: Gold, silver prices today, May 18, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Will fuel prices rise?

While public sector oil marketing companies are currently maintaining price stability, any sharp increase in global crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions in oil-producing regions, supply disruptions, or weakening of the rupee against the US dollar could lead to an upward revision in petrol and diesel prices in the coming months.